Moore scores winner late in 3rd, Ducks recover to top Bruins

ANAHEIM -- Ian Moore scored the tie-breaking goal with 3:35 remaining and the Anaheim Ducks recovered for a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on Wednesday.
Dostal makes 36 saves, Anaheim wins 6th straight at home; Geekie gets 2 goals for Boston
Jansen Harkins, Radko Gudas and Ryan Strome scored, Mason McTavish had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 36 saves for the Ducks (13-6-1), who have won six straight at home.
“Coach always says that finding ways to win is a skill, and I think we're finding that," Strome said. "We did just enough tonight, and I thought we competed real hard. Execution wasn't pretty, but we'll take the two points.”
Morgan Geekie scored two goals, Michael Eyssimont also scored, Hampus Lindholm had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves for the Bruins (12-10-0), who have lost three of four following a seven-game winning streak.
"Frustrating," Korpisalo said. "We were in it all the way except the last 10 minutes. ... It (stinks) to lose in the last five minutes, again."
Moore scored with a one-timer from the high slot to move the Ducks back ahead 4-3 after they surrendered a two-goal lead.
"That was a great play by the guys, good breakout and good entry, just trying to find a spot to get the puck from those guys and luckily it went in," Moore said. "I kind of had my head down and just tried to get something on net."
Anaheim scored on its first shot of the game to take a 1-0 lead at 2:29 of the first period.
Ross Johnston made a centering pass from just above the goal line that went off Korpisalo's stick and continued to Harkins, who pushed the puck into the net as he was closely defended by Lindholm.
Gudas scored his first goal of the season on a slap shot from just inside the blue line that went off the skate of Boston forward Fraser Minten and into the net for a 2-0 lead at 6:29.
Geekie was credited with Boston's first goal when he deflected a point shot from in front of the crease while on a power play. The puck got behind Dostal and Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe tried to save it, but knocked the puck across the goal line to cut it to 2-1 at 14:58.
After the Ducks had a goal disallowed following a collision with Korpisalo, Strome scored his first of the season on a deflection with two seconds left on a power play to extend the lead to 3-1 at 13:47 of the second period.
"We wanted to make sure they were going to defend and that's it, this is your job," Boston coach Marco Sturm said. "The other guys have to react and, again, there was a lot of in-between, too much panic, I'd say for some reason, and that cost us a few goals tonight."
The Bruins cut it to 3-2 at 18:27 of the second when Eyssimont pulled up in the right circle and scored short side with a wrist shot.
Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger appeared to shower Dostal with snow just before the goal. Afterward, Dostal immediately took off his helmet and glove and skated to the bench for a towel.
Geekie scored on another deflection seven seconds into a power play to tie it 3-3 at 7:39 of the third period.
"We played our best hockey when they tied it up," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said.
Dostal made 17 saves in the first period, including a 2-on-0 breakaway by Nikita Zadorov with 40 seconds left.
Dostal stopped Minten on a breakaway at 16:13 of the second and turned away Geekie on a 2-on-1 in the third period.
"He's always so dialed and just a guy we feel so confident in," Moore said. "He gives us that confidence when he's out there."
NOTES: Bruins forward Jeffrey Viel left in the third period after hitting his head on the ice during a fight with Gudas. Sturm did not have an update. ... Geekie tied Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers for the League lead with his 14th goal of the season. ... The Ducks have won five straight against Boston. ... Anaheim's last six-game home winning streak was Oct. 31-Nov. 16, 2021. ... Dostal has won all six games during the streak. ... Anaheim is 13-2-0 when scoring at least three goals this season. ... Troy Terry assisted on Moore's goal for his 185th assist with the Ducks, tying Rickard Rakell for ninth on the team's all-time assist list. Terry's assist was his sixth point on a go-ahead or tying goal in the final five minutes of a game this season (two goals, four assists).