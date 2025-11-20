Moore scores winner late in 3rd, Ducks recover to top Bruins

Jansen Harkins, Radko Gudas and Ryan Strome scored, Mason McTavish had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 36 saves for the Ducks (13-6-1), who have won six straight at home.

“Coach always says that finding ways to win is a skill, and I think we're finding that," Strome said. "We did just enough tonight, and I thought we competed real hard. Execution wasn't pretty, but we'll take the two points.”

Morgan Geekie scored two goals, Michael Eyssimont also scored, Hampus Lindholm had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves for the Bruins (12-10-0), who have lost three of four following a seven-game winning streak.

"Frustrating," Korpisalo said. "We were in it all the way except the last 10 minutes. ... It (stinks) to lose in the last five minutes, again."

Moore scored with a one-timer from the high slot to move the Ducks back ahead 4-3 after they surrendered a two-goal lead.

"That was a great play by the guys, good breakout and good entry, just trying to find a spot to get the puck from those guys and luckily it went in," Moore said. "I kind of had my head down and just tried to get something on net."