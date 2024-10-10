Jenner could be out for season for Blue Jackets after shoulder surgery

Boone Jenner could be out the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets after having shoulder surgery Wednesday.

The 31-year-old forward was injured during practice Oct. 4.

"These things are probably 5-6 months," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. "Every individual is different. Five months puts you right at the beginning of March. Just see how it all plays out here in the next few months.

"Boone's not only a good player for us, but a good leader. He'll still be around, of course. Really freaky accident that happened in practice. Not much to say about it. Surgery went very well. [He'll] start his rehab immediately."

Jenner was named Blue Jackets captain Oct. 12, 2021. Defenseman Zach Werenski became an alternate the same day, and defenseman Erik Gudbranson and forward Sean Kuraly were appointed to the position before the start of last season.

"It's disappointing," Waddell said. "We're all disappointed. We're more disappointed for Boone. The team will continue to rally together. We've been thrown a few curveballs, but we'll continue to rally. It's going to give opportunity for other players. You like to find out what you have, not this way, but it is what it is. We give some of the young guys more opportunity and hopefully they can respond with it."

Jenner had 35 points (22 goals, 13 assists) in 58 games last season and is the franchise leader in games (715) and ranks third in goals (192) and points (364). He was selected by Columbus in the second round (No. 37) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Dmitri Voronkov is projected to return by the end of November. The 24-year-old forward does not need surgery for an upper-body injury sustained during a 3-1 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 3.

The Blue Jackets begin the regular season at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSOH).

NHL.com independent correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report