Bedard of Blackhawks ‘grateful’ to be selected to All-Star Game

NEWARK, N.J. -- Connor Bedard is obviously used to the big stage, the hype and the lights shining on him.

World Juniors in 2022 and 2023. The NHL Draft last year. Every one of the first 39 games of his first NHL season. Bedard was, is and will continue to be the center of attention, the star of the show, unmatched in his popularity wherever he goes with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto is next, but there Bedard will share the stage with the likes of Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and many others who are used to being what he is becoming, one of the best players in the best league in the world.

Bedard, the Blackhawks’ rookie center, was named one of the 32 players selected to compete in NHL All-Star Weekend on Thursday, becoming the youngest player in League history selected to compete in an All-Star Game.

He will be 18 years and 201 days old on Feb. 3 when the All-Star Game is played at Scotiabank Arena. He's ready for it.

"It's exciting," Bedard said before the Blackhawks played against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday. "It's something you watch growing up. Seeing the list of guys going, it should be fun. I don't think about being the youngest too much; it's just exciting to be a part of it."