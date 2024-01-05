All-Star Game Fan Vote selections by NHL.com writers

The 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual began on Thursday and runs through Jan. 11.

The vote is giving fans the chance to select the final 12 players (eight skaters, four goalies) who will go the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend at Scotiabank Place in Toronto on Feb. 1-3.

The 12 players selected by fans will join the 32 players (one per team) unveiled and selected by the NHL on Thursday.

All-Star Weekend will have a completely new look this year. The player draft will return to as part of a new event: NHL All-Star Thursday.

Celebrities will be paired with captains, who will pick the four teams of 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the NHL All-Star Game.

Every active player in eligible to be voted on by the fans, meaning the field is wide open.

While fans can make their picks at NHL.com/vote, via X (formerly Twitter) and the NHL App now through Jan. 11, NHL.com writers and editors were asked to pick two skaters and one goalie who would get their vote.

Here are their picks:

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

William Nylander, F, Toronto Maple Leafs -- Nylander is making the most of his contract year, whether it was living it up in Sweden during the NHL Global Series in Stockholm or compiling a stat line that’s the envy of pretty much anybody except teammate Auston Matthews. With the All-Star Game in Toronto, Nylander is a must.

Elias Pettersson, F, Vancouver Canucks -- There are a lot of Canucks who could be on this list, but I can’t be the only one who wants to see Pettersson try to repeat his winning performance in the hardest shot competition last season (103.2 mph). He may be third on the Canucks in points, behind forward J.T. Miller and defenseman Quinn Hughes, the latter of whom was already named to the team, but I think Pettersson is deserving, too.

Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins -- He may not have as many starts as the other top goalies this season, but I don’t think that should end his chances at being an All-Star. He’s been crucial as part of the two-headed monster for the Bruins with last season’s Vezina Trophy winner, Linus Ullmark, keeping the team afloat despite an offense that isn’t as potent as it once was.

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

William Nylander, F, Toronto Maple Leafs -- All-Star Weekend is in Toronto. Not only does Nylander lead the Maple Leafs in scoring, he’s among the top five in the NHL. He’s got to be a part of this event.

Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche – He’s battling Hughes of the Canucks for the NHL scoring lead among defensemen, and not only do I want to see him in the 3-on-3 tournament, I want to see him in the new-look skills competition.

Thatcher Demko, G, Vancouver Canucks -- The Canucks have been one of the best stories in the NHL this season, and Demko has been one of their best stories. He deserves to go with Hughes. So do Miller and Pettersson.

Bill Douglas, staff writer

Jason Robertson, F, Dallas Stars -- He’s under the radar compared to some of the NHL’s other young guns, but the 24-year-old has been very good for the Stars this season. He leads them in scoring after having 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games last season. Robertson’s hockey sense and ability to score from almost any angle on the ice makes him a logical All-Star choice for me.

Anze Kopitar, F, Los Angeles – This All-Star Game should celebrate the 36-year-old from Slovenia, who became the Kings’ leader in most games played when he appeared in his 1,297th in a 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 22. But Kopitar is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s Los Angeles’ scoring leader, a Selke Trophy-worthy defensive forward, and a big reason why the Kings are in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race.

Jonathan Quick, G, New York Rangers – I know, he hasn’t played as many games as the other top goalies, but answer this question: Where would the Rangers have been without Quick when Igor Shesterkin was injured? The 37-year-old goalie has shown the incredibly flexible form that made him a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2012, 2014) and Conn Smythe Trophy winner (2012) with the Los Angeles Kings.

Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Brock Boeser, F, Vancouver Canucks -- The 26-year-old is having a rebound season and is among the League’s leading goal-scorers. A selection to the All-Star Game would be a fitting reward.

Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild -- Faber has been overshadowed in the talk about favorites for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie, but no rookie has played more minutes. The 21-year-old also leads the Wild in ice time, playing in all situations, and leads their defensemen in points.

Joey Daccord, G, Seattle Kraken – Daccord is coming off a shutout of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday and is among the NHL leaders in goals-against average and save percentage. Why not add an All-Star Game appearance to the 27-year-old’s breakout season?

Mike Morreale, staff writer

J.T. Miller, F, Vancouver Canucks -- What more does Miller need to do to earn an All-Star selection? The 30-year-old continues to produce as one of the NHL's most versatile players, capable of playing center or wing. He's again among the top 10 in NHL scoring for a Canucks team that is soaring. It's about time he's recognized and has an opportunity to play in his first NHL All-Star Game.

Jesper Bratt, F, New Jersey Devils -- After a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 13, Jack Hughes announced that he and Bratt are like 'peanut butter and jelly', so let's not disappoint the electrifying 22-year-old center and dismiss his standout linemate. Bratt, by the way, is second in scoring on the Devils.

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Florida Panthers -- The Panthers have really impressed, proving last season’s trip to the Stanley Cup Final was no fluke, and a big reason has been the play of 'Bob', who sports all-star caliber numbers as one of the top goalies in the game this season. He belongs!

Tracey Myers, staff writer

Jason Robertson, F, Dallas Stars -- He does not get as much fanfare as he should, especially when he’s leading the Stars in points and is a huge part of their success this season. He doesn’t have the deft deflections of his linemate Joe Pavelski or the speed of his other linemate Roope Hintz, but Robertson has been strong and steady through his first four NHL seasons, including this one.

Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators -- Oh yeah, speaking of steady, here’s another one who always is. Josi, who won the Norris Trophy as the League’s best defenseman in 2020 and was a finalist in the 2022-23 season, is third on the Predators in points. He’s played in four previous All-Star games. This should be his fifth.

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Florida Panthers -- Are his numbers crazy, lights-out phenomenal? No, but they’re pretty darn good for a goalie leading a team that had some key injuries early in the season, including defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour. And any event is always more fun with Bobrovsky as part of it.

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Mika Zibanejad, F, New York Rangers -- I had originally selected Artemi Panarin from the Rangers, but he said Thursday he can’t go because his wife is having a baby around the All-Star Game. So I took the next best Rangers skater this season in Zibanejad. He’s an electric player and I would love to see him fly up and down the ice on the 3-on-3.

Zach Hyman, F, Edmonton Oilers -- He’s second on the Oilers in goals, and it would be great to see him return to Toronto, where he played his first six NHL seasons.

Connor Ingram, G, Arizona Coyotes -- Arizona is in the thick of the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Ingram is a big reason. It would be great to see him rewarded with a trip to the All-Star Game.

Dan Rosen, senior writer

J.T. Miller, F, Vancouver Canucks -- Miller routinely handles the hard assignments given to him by coach Rick Tocchet and routinely makes it hard on the opposition instead. He's not the most notable skater on his team, but he might be the most important.

William Nylander, F, Toronto Maple Leafs -- Swag. Lots of it. Nylander has it. He's a star in a city that turns its best hockey players into superstars. He's playing like one this season and he deserves to showcase his skill, his style and his hair on the NHL's big stage, which just so happens to be in his city. Put him in.

Joey Daccord, G, Seattle Kraken -- Daccord is authoring a great story this season so why not add an All-Star nod as the next chapter after the Kraken's 27-year-old goalie had a perfect game at T-Mobile Park in the Winter Classic on Monday. The Kraken are back in the playoff race largely because Daccord has been brilliant. This may be his only chance at an All-Star Game, or it's his first of many.

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Luke Hughes, D, New Jersey Devils -- The rookie has been really good for the Devils this season. Good enough to merit a trip to the All-Star Game. I don’t know, but I’d love to see all three Hughes brothers together in Toronto, so he gets my vote.

Vince Dunn, D, Seattle Kraken -- The defenseman deserves way more credit than he receives. He has led the team in scoring for much of the season and plays heavy minutes. He doesn’t have the dash and flash of others on this list, but that shouldn’t matter. He belongs in the conversation about The Norris Trophy and he belongs in Toronto.

Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators -- The numbers aren’t as compelling as those other goalies on this list can bring to the table, nor his redemption story quite as strong. But Saros is a fantastic stopper of the puck, the ultimate battler who never gives up on a play. He would be the perfect foil for the collection of talent that will be assembled in Toronto.

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Zach Hyman, F, Edmonton Oilers – He’s putting together another career season playing on the Oilers top line. He is on pace to hit the 50-goal mark for the first time in his nine NHL seasons. He is deserving of his first All-Star appearance alongside linemate Connor McDavid.

Noah Dobson, D, New York Islanders -- Dobson is having his best offensive season and has been a point-per-game player for the Islanders. In his fifth season, Dobson is developing his game at both ends of the ice and leads the Islanders in plus/minus. He is among the crop of young, talented defenseman who will be at the All-Star Game in Toronto.

Connor Ingram, G, Arizona Coyotes -- The biggest reason the Coyotes are in the hunt for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season is due to the play of their starting goalie. Ingram is having an excellent season backstopping a young Arizona team and should get his share of All-Star Game votes. He would have mine.