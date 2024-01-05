NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Matthews to represent host Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews and Connor Bedard highlight the group of 32 players selected by the NHL to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3.

Matthews, who leads the NHL with 30 goals, will represent the host Toronto Maple Leafs. Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads the Chicago Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists).

Fans will select the final 12 players (eight skaters, four goalies) through the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, which is underway and runs through Jan. 11. Fans can vote at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) and the NHL App.

Bedard is one of seven players selected to make their first appearance in the NHL All-Star Game. The others are Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, Seattle Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand and St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas.

He’s also one of six No. 1 picks in the NHL draft to be selected for the game.

Matthews, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, will be making his fifth All-Star Game appearance, while Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, will make his seventh. Other No. 1 picks selected to play in the All-Star Game this year are Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (2005), who is making his sixth appearance, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (2013), who is making his fifth appearance, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (2018), who is making his third appearance, and New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (2019), who is also making his third appearance.