Bedard leaves Blackhawks game with injury

Center will not return after hit from Devils defenseman Smith in 1st period

chi-bedard-injury

© Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Connor Bedard sustained an undisclosed injury for the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday.

Bedard was injured after taking a hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Smith at 10:42. Bedard crossed into the offensive zone and was checked by Smith in the slot. He left the ice with his hand at his mouth.

The Blackhawks announced at the start of the second period that Bedard would not return.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads the Blackhawks in scoring with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games. He was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Thursday.

Chicago is playing the finale of a five-game road trip (0-3-1), during which time it has also lost forwards Taylor Raddysh (groin), Tyler Johnson (foot) and Anthony Beauvillier (wrist) to injury.

Forward Nick Foligno (undisclosed) did not play in the third period Friday.

