Best goals of 2024 shared by NHL.com writers

Everyone loves a good goal, it’s one of the primary reasons we watch hockey.

There was no shortage of goals this season, now with teams averaging 6.1 goals per game through 2024.

There were majestic goals, there were dramatic goals and there were historic goals. There were 100 hat tricks, 19 of which were of the natural variety.

We asked NHL.com staffers for their favorite goals of 2024 and here are the answers, in chronological order.

Panarin caps off Stadium Series

It’s incredible how quiet 79,690 hockey fans can be when they are waiting to see if a goal is good or not. That was the scene Feb. 18 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey while the officials were trying to determine if Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers had scored in overtime against the New York Islanders at the 2024 NHL Stadium Series. It was already a frantic scene, the Rangers battling from down three goals in the second period and then forcing overtime with two goals in the final 4:08. Ten seconds into overtime, Panarin knocked a clearing pass out of midair, went to the net where his shot was blocked, but the puck hit Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin and trickled across the goal line, which had come off its mooring. The goal was confirmed following a video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room in Toronto. When it was, MetLife Stadium erupted – with cheers from the Rangers fans and groans from the Islanders fans. It was a magical moment in what was a magical regular season for the Rangers. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief