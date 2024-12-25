2024 was memorable, emotional year for hockey world

A first-time Stanley Cup champion. A new NHL team. A draft unlike any other. A coach who broke a barrier. Tragedy and mourning, tears and celebrations. Historic goals and a historic race. Outdoor games. Roster reveals, and a major event still to come.

What the hockey world witnessed and went through in 2024 will never be forgotten. From sheer joy to overwhelming sadness, 2024 has been a year for the ages in the NHL.

Here is a compilation in mostly chronological order of some of the moments and the people who have made 2024 memorable.

1. Seattle celebrates, wins Winter Classic

The year began with the NHL’s youngest team at the time taking center stage. The Seattle Kraken, in their third NHL season, hosted the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners, on Jan. 1. They rode goalie Joey Daccord’s 35 saves to a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in what was their first outdoor game in front of 47,313. Daccord became the first goalie with a shutout in the 15-game history of the Winter Classic.

2. Star-studded weekend in Toronto

Celebrities, a new format for the Skills competition, the greats of today and The Great One himself were all part of the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend on Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Justin Bieber, Michael Buble, Tate McRae and Will Arnett were the celebrity captains, and they selected the teams for the 3-on-3 All-Star tournament in the All-Star Player Draft on Feb. 1. That night also featured the PWHL 3-on-3 showcase. Connor McDavid won the new All-Star Skills competition and its $1 million prize by winning four of eight events, including Fastest Skater, on Feb. 2. Wayne Gretzky joined his good buddy Rick Tocchet to coach Team Hughes in the All-Star tournament on Feb. 3. Team Matthews, led by Toronto Maple Leafs all-stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly with Bieber as their celebrity captain won the 3-on-3 tournament on Feb. 3, defeating Team McDavid 7-4 in the final.

3. MetLife Stadium hosts doubleheader

The NHL hosted two games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets, in a span of less than 24 hours on Feb. 17 and 18. The doubleheader that was the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series drew a combined crowd of 150,018; 70,328 to witness the New Jersey Devils defeat the Philadelphia Flyers on 6-3 the night of the 17th and 79,690 to see the New York Rangers come back for a 6-5 overtime win against the New York Islanders on the afternoon of the 18th. The Rangers-Islanders game was the third largest attendance to ever witness an NHL game. The Devils-Flyers game featured the sixth largest.