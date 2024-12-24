NHL.com writers share favorite moments of 2024

There were so many great moments in the hockey world in 2024, beginning with the 2024 NHL Winter Classic between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 1 and continuing almost non-stop throughout the season.

There were great goals and great saves. Epic playoff races. Two outdoor games at MetLife Stadium that served as a weekend party for hockey fans throughout the tri-state metropolitan area.

Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning scored a League-leading 144 points, including 100 assists. Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers matched Kucherov's 100 assists and overcame a slow start to the season to finish with 132 points.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were a two-man wrecking crew for the Colorado Avalanche.

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs served up a daily dose of drama for two months, capped by an unbelievable Game 7 between the Florida Panthers and the Oilers, who had erased a 3-0 deficit in the series.

Florida won Game 7 on home ice, 2-1, to deliver the franchise its first title. Aleksander Barkov became the first Finland-born captain to raise the Stanley Cup.

During the first half of the 2024-25 season, Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild and Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes have become household names with their strong starts.

Speaking of strong starts, what about the Winnipeg Jets? They won their first eight games of the season and 15 of their first 16.

Or what about Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals? He had 10 goals in nine games in November before suffering a fractured left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. He has 15 goals in 18 games this season, bringing his chase of Wayne Gretzky for the goal-scoring record into sharper focus. Ovechkin has 868 and only needs 26 to catch Gretzky (894).

Everyone has a favorite moment, and here are the ones from the NHL.com staff, presented in chronological order.

A return to normalcy

The Columbus Blue Jackets' 3-2 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 4 wasn't an especially memorable game. The Blue Jackets scored two in the third to tie it, and Johnny Gaudreau had the only goal in the shootout. But it was big for me because it was my first time back in a rink since my mom had died Christmas Day. Being around the game and the rink felt like I was back in a safe place. Seeing the writers, the broadcasters and the Flyers staffers -- some of whom I’ve known for more than two decades -- provided a sense of normalcy and a much-needed escape from my own thoughts for a few hours. The game is great and the people around it are what makes it special. They might not have realized it that night, or on a lot of nights that have followed, but their friendship has helped me get through some difficult moments in the past year. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor