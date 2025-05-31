Geoffrion was Stanley Cup Final constant for Canadiens

Late Montreal Canadiens legend Bernie “Boom Boom” Geoffrion is in the Stanley Cup Final record book, his two goals scored in a 12-second span in Game 3 against Detroit Red Wings goalie Terry Sawchuk on April 7, 1955, the fastest two in any final-round game.

That record has been threatened through the years, Wayne Gretzky scoring twice in 15 seconds for the Edmonton Oilers in 1985, and Dick Duff with two in 19 seconds for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1963.

But The Boomer, who won the Stanley Cup six times, the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year in 1951-52, the Art Ross Trophy in 1954-55 and 1960-61 as the NHL’s points leader and the Hart Trophy in 1960-61 as the League’s most valuable player, holds one unofficial standard that will be his forever.

In a six-team NHL, Geoffrion played every single final-round game between 1951 and ’60, skating in 53 consecutive games during the Canadiens’ 10 trips to the Final that decade, which produced six championships and four runner-up finishes.