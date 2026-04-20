Baggie Day Buzz: Sandin to miss start of next season for Capitals

Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews said he’s still considering whether he will return for a 17th NHL season.

After two seasons away due to health complications, the forward, who will turn 38 on April 29, played all 82 regular-season games for the Jets, the first time he has done so since 2018-19 with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Probably in the next couple of weeks to a month, when you start getting back into it to prepare for next season, obviously I've got a lot to think about, Toews said Friday. “When you're chasing a playoff spot and you're playing every other day, it's been so crazy since the Olympic break, you don't have much time to think about much else. It’s all you really have time and energy for, so it would be nice to have some space to sink into that thought process and think about next steps.”

Toews, who won the Stanley Cup three times with Chicago (2010, 2013, 2015), signed a one-year contract to play in his hometown of Winnipeg on July 2, 2025; the Blackhawks chose not to re-sign him after he was limited to 124 games due to Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome that kept him out of the entire 2020-21 season and from Feb. 21-April 1, 2023, when he was dealing with the effects of long COVID-19.

He had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) this season for the Jets (35-35-12), who finished eight points out of a playoff spot.

“I think if I'm being honest with myself and I look back to a couple years ago where I was at, yeah, it definitely feels like a huge accomplishment,” Toews said. “I'm very proud that I went after it and did what I could to get back to this level and to play in the NHL again."