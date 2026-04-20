Baggie Day Buzz: Sandin to miss start of next season for Capitals

Toews mulling return with Jets; Huberdeau expects to be ready for Flames training camp

Sandin_Capitals_close-up

© Jess Rapfogel/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

For 16 NHL teams, there are no Stanley Cup Playoffs. Instead, players are packing up their gear, reflecting on the season and looking toward the future, as well as front office members analyzing what went wrong.

Baggie Day Buzz is your one-stop shop for the latest news and analysis from the teams that missed the playoffs.

Here is the most recent news:

Washington Capitals

Rasmus Sandin will miss the start of next season while recovering from a right knee injury, Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said Monday. 

The defenseman was injured in a collision with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Justin Brazeau in the third period on April 11 and missed Washington’s final two games. 

“There'll be more of an update later this week, but he's going to miss a decent amount of time,” Patrick said. “It'll factor into our offseason.”

Sandin had 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) in 73 games and averaged 19:12 of ice time.

Pierre-Luc Dubois fractured his right hand crashing into the end boards in the same game. Patrick said Dubois, a center, won’t need surgery and there were “no huge concerns” about his recovery and being ready for next season. 

“It’ll be a few weeks and he’ll be back,” Patrick said.

The Capitals (43-30-9) finished three points behind the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers in the Metropolitan Division, and four back of the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

This Week in the NHL! Top moments from the week of 4/13/26

Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews said he’s still considering whether he will return for a 17th NHL season.

After two seasons away due to health complications, the forward, who will turn 38 on April 29, played all 82 regular-season games for the Jets, the first time he has done so since 2018-19 with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Probably in the next couple of weeks to a month, when you start getting back into it to prepare for next season, obviously I've got a lot to think about, Toews said Friday. “When you're chasing a playoff spot and you're playing every other day, it's been so crazy since the Olympic break, you don't have much time to think about much else. It’s all you really have time and energy for, so it would be nice to have some space to sink into that thought process and think about next steps.”

Toews, who won the Stanley Cup three times with Chicago (2010, 2013, 2015), signed a one-year contract to play in his hometown of Winnipeg on July 2, 2025; the Blackhawks chose not to re-sign him after he was limited to 124 games due to Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome that kept him out of the entire 2020-21 season and from Feb. 21-April 1, 2023, when he was dealing with the effects of long COVID-19.

He had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) this season for the Jets (35-35-12), who finished eight points out of a playoff spot.

“I think if I'm being honest with myself and I look back to a couple years ago where I was at, yeah, it definitely feels like a huge accomplishment,” Toews said. “I'm very proud that I went after it and did what I could to get back to this level and to play in the NHL again."

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Calgary Flames

Jonathan Huberdeau said he expects to be healthy for training camp after having season-ending hip surgery in March that caused the 32-year-old forward to miss the Flames' final 26 games.

“That was probably one of the main reasons I kind of wanted to do it earlier, so I could be fully back next year,” Huberdeau said Friday, one day after Calgary wrapped up its season with a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings. “I feel pretty good. It’s been six weeks, so I think I’m just looking forward to getting back on the ice. It’s been going pretty well right now, so hopefully it keeps keep going like that and I can be back on the ice in late June.”

Huberdeau, who was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers for forward Matthew Tkachuk on July 22, 2022, had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 50 games this season after he had 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 81 games in 2024-25.

The Flames (34-39-9) finished 13 points out of a playoff spot.

Related Content

Mock 2026 NHL Draft: Much debate following McKenna, Stenberg with top 2 picks

NHL Draft Class

NHL @TheRink

Slafkovsky's first postseason hat trick

Latest News

3 Things to Watch: Senators at Hurricanes, Game 2 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

3 Things to Watch: Flyers at Penguins, Game 2 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Cooley ‘on a mission’ with Mammoth in 1st Stanley Cup Playoff appearance

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Draisaitl game-time decision for Oilers in Game 1 of West 1st Round against Ducks

NHL EDGE stats behind Sabres’ epic Game 1 comeback against Bruins

Slafkovsky makes Canadiens history with Game 1 hat trick

Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Mammoth upbeat, eager to learn from loss in Stanley Cup Playoff debut

Golden Knights rally in 3rd, defeat Mammoth in Game 1 of West 1st Round

Bruins 'learn again the hard way' in Game 1 loss to Sabres

Sabres' epic comeback in Game 1 of East 1st Round 'a long time coming'

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Sabres rally with 4 goals late in 3rd, shock Bruins in Game 1 of East 1st Round

Color of Hockey: Peterson gearing up U.S. as general manager for 2026 Worlds

Slafkovsky emerges as 'big-time player' in Canadiens' Game 1 win

Slafkovsky completes hat trick in OT, Canadiens defeat Lightning in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

Actor Kurt Russell eggs on son Wyatt to pay up on Sabres playoff claim