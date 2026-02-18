USA ready for 'tough test' against Sweden in quarterfinals

No lineup changes expected for United States, which last played Sunday

MILAN -- The game should showcase the highest level of hockey thus far at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the first Olympics with NHL players in 12 years.

Two lineups full of NHL stars will compete in a best-on-best, single-elimination scenario when Team USA plays Team Sweden in the quarterfinals of the men's hockey tournament at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem [JIP], SN, TSN [JIP]).

The winner advances to the semifinals Friday.

"Obviously, they've got a lot of balance," U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said of the Swedes. "They've got a lot of goal scorers. They're a good team. They're a complete team. They play on both sides of the puck. We know it's going to be a big challenge."

Sullivan said Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal. He's 2-0-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .952 save percentage in the tournament.

Based on the forward lines and defense pairs at practice Tuesday and the morning skate Wednesday, there will be no lineup changes from Team USA's last game, a 5-1 win against Team Germany on Sunday in the preliminary round.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy has removed his full shield after recovering from a facial injury. Forward Brock Nelson has added one due to a facial injury, but said he's ready to play against the Swedes.

"Tough test," Nelson said. "One of the favorites coming into the tournament. Tons of speed and skill up front and on the back end. A 'D' corps that can move and make a lot of plays as the 'D' offensively, so tough matchup for us."

The Americans won Group C and received a bye into the quarterfinals, so they were resting Tuesday while the Swedes, who finished third in Group B, had to play at 9:10 p.m. local time. The Swedes defeated Team Latvia 5-1 to advance to the quarters.

"Obviously, they're going to be a skilled team," U.S. defenseman Noah Hanifin said. "They can move the puck really well. I think for us, it's about having a good start. You know, they played last night, so get on them early and kind of establish that physical game that makes us a good team. Play fast. It should be a lot of fun."

