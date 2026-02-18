USA ready for 'tough test' against Sweden in quarterfinals

MILAN -- The game should showcase the highest level of hockey thus far at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the first Olympics with NHL players in 12 years.

Two lineups full of NHL stars will compete in a best-on-best, single-elimination scenario when Team USA plays Team Sweden in the quarterfinals of the men's hockey tournament at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem [JIP], SN, TSN [JIP]).

The winner advances to the semifinals Friday.

"Obviously, they've got a lot of balance," U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said of the Swedes. "They've got a lot of goal scorers. They're a good team. They're a complete team. They play on both sides of the puck. We know it's going to be a big challenge."

Sullivan said Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal. He's 2-0-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .952 save percentage in the tournament.

Based on the forward lines and defense pairs at practice Tuesday and the morning skate Wednesday, there will be no lineup changes from Team USA's last game, a 5-1 win against Team Germany on Sunday in the preliminary round.