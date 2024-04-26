Lundell steps up for Panthers in Game 3 with Bennett sidelined

TAMPA -- When Anton Lundell was selected with the No. 12 pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, he was expected to eventually become the No. 2 center for the Florida Panthers behind captain Aleksander Barkov.

On Thursday, it was apparent why Lundell was so highly thought of.

Lundell effortlessly replaced the injured Sam Bennett on Florida’s second line in a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amalie Arena.

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-0 and will try to complete the sweep in Game 4 here Saturday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSUN, BSFL, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS).

“I felt pretty good out there,” Lundell said. “This is the kind of game you dream of, you prepare for, and why we work hard all year. I just tried to enjoy it, but at the same time, push and play as good as I could.’’

Lundell got things going for the Panthers on Thursday.

He played a physical game, keeping the puck in the offensive zone along the end boards before setting up behind the net and feeding a charging Matthew Tkachuk, who gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 10:39 of the first period.