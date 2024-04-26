Lightning unable to hold lead, face elimination after Game 3 loss

TAMPA -- For the first 10 minutes of the second period on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning looked like, well, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

They were hitting, making crisp passes, getting pucks to the net, and most importantly, putting them past Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. They scored twice to take their first lead in this Eastern Conference First Round, and suddenly, winning Game 3 on home ice and cutting into Florida’s series lead looked very possible.

But just when it seemed like the Lightning had found their winning formula, the Panthers became, well, the Panthers, scoring two goals of their own and then clamping down on defense, taking back the momentum and eventually a 5-3 win. The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-0 with a chance to complete the sweep in Game 4 here Saturday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSUN, BSFL, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS).

“It was tough to come out of that second period down a goal because I felt we deserved a better fate,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

They probably did.

Trailing 1-0 after a somewhat listless first period, the Lightning came out flying to start the second period and tied the game 44 seconds in when Steven Stamkos tipped in a pass into the crease from Victor Hedman.

The goal woke up a crowd that was grumbling over the Lightning's lack of shots on goal (10) in the first period.