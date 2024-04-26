Tkachuk helps Panthers win Game 3, push Lightning to brink 

Game 4 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; TBS, TruTV, MAX, BSSUN, BSFL).

"We're in a position right now that we would have dreamed about at the beginning of the series," Tkachuk said. "But there have been stretches where they have played really well, and I think it's been a really close series so far in the first three games. We've been getting some unbelievable goaltending, that's really weathered the storm for us."

Brandon Montour and Steven Lorentz each had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida, the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

"So we've got a three-game lead, but I don't feel that," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "I've always felt all these playoff games are incredibly tight. It's tight and that's what we'll expect coming to the rink the next game."

Steven Stamkos, Nicholas Paul and Tyler Motte scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for Tampa Bay, the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the East. The Lightning were 0-for-4 on the power play and have lost six straight playoff games at Amalie Arena.

"We had a couple of power plays that we didn't do much with," said Stamkos, the Lightning captain. "In a game that we got that many opportunities and they didn't, that's probably the difference in winning. We didn't have the execution that we're accustomed to. The effort was there, maybe the execution wasn't there in certain aspects."