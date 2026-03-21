Stolarz injured in warmups for Maple Leafs, taken to hospital

OTTAWA -- Anthony Stolarz missed an expected start for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after taking a puck to the throat during warmups.

The goalie was taken to a hospital for precautionary imaging. Joseph Woll started the game against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Woll started for the second straight night; he made 32 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

Stolarz is 8-9-3 with a 3.34 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 22 games (21 starts) this season. He missed 33 games earlier this season with an upper-body injury.

Stolarz is in his second season with the Maple Leafs after helping the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup in 2024. The 32-year-old signed a four-year, $15 million contract ($3.75 million average annual value) with the Maple Leafs on Sept. 28 that runs through the 2029-30 season.

A second-round pick (No. 45) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz is 72-48-15 with a 2.65 GAA, .914 save percentage and 23 shutouts in 164 regular-season games (137 starts) for the Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Panthers and Maple Leafs and 4-2 with a 2.43 GAA and .894 save percentage in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games (seven starts).