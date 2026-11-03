Ducks at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (6-7-1) at CANUCKS (3-12-1)

9 p.m. ET; SNP, Prime Video

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield

Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo

Nico Myatovic -- Roger McQueen -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren

Travis Mitchell -- Tristan Luneau

Laurent Brossoit

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ville Husso, Frank Vatrano, Tyson Hinds

Injured: Ian Moore (lower body), Troy Terry (hip), Ryan Poehling (knee), A.J. Greer (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Linus Karlsson

Drew O'Connor -- Jacob Quillan -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Paul Cotter -- Max Sasson -- Brendan Gallagher

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Jamie Oleksiak -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini 

Kevin Lankinen

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Guillaume Brisebois, Luke Schenn, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Filip Chytil (shoulder), Thatcher Demko (hip)

Status report

Brossoit will make his second straight start since being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Greer, a forward, was placed on injured reserve by the Ducks on Monday; he took a high hit from Dylan Cozens in the third period of a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Myatovic was recalled from San Diego. …  Terry, a forward, and Moore, a defenseman, skated Tuesday, but Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said neither is expected to play on its three-game road trip. … Mancini will replace Schenn, a defenseman, for the third time in four games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Nugent-Hopkins set to make Oilers history, can ‘feel the love’ of teammates

NHL Status Report: Malkin out for Penguins against Golden Knights

NHL On Tap: McDavid puts point streak with Oilers up against Hellebuyck, Devils

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

Klapka has two points, Flames edge Sharks

Schwartz, Kadri each scores twice, Avalanche top Blackhawks

NHL picks, props, daily fantasy projections

NHL EDGE stats behind McDavid’s historic start for Oilers

Rinne was Hall of Fame person as well as goalie, Vanderklok says

Rinne evolved from long-shot NHL prospect to Hockey Hall of Famer

Comics Come Home benefit hits 30th year in battle against cancer

Impact of establishing player communication, team identity early in season

Kane leaves game for Blackhawks with upper-body injury

Bruins recover to defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Hometown Remix jerseys hit the ice for Panthers, Blackhawks, Sharks

Brandsegg-Nygard, Faulk each has two points, Red Wings hold off Panthers