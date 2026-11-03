Ducks at Canucks projected lineups

DUCKS (6-7-1) at CANUCKS (3-12-1)

9 p.m. ET; SNP, Prime Video

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield

Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo

Nico Myatovic -- Roger McQueen -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren

Travis Mitchell -- Tristan Luneau

Laurent Brossoit

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ville Husso, Frank Vatrano, Tyson Hinds

Injured: Ian Moore (lower body), Troy Terry (hip), Ryan Poehling (knee), A.J. Greer (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Linus Karlsson

Drew O'Connor -- Jacob Quillan -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Paul Cotter -- Max Sasson -- Brendan Gallagher

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Jamie Oleksiak -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Guillaume Brisebois, Luke Schenn, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Filip Chytil (shoulder), Thatcher Demko (hip)

Status report

Brossoit will make his second straight start since being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Greer, a forward, was placed on injured reserve by the Ducks on Monday; he took a high hit from Dylan Cozens in the third period of a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Myatovic was recalled from San Diego. … Terry, a forward, and Moore, a defenseman, skated Tuesday, but Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said neither is expected to play on its three-game road trip. … Mancini will replace Schenn, a defenseman, for the third time in four games.