DUCKS (11-11-1) at MAMMOTH (11-9-3)
9 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Mammoth+, Prime Video, Utah16
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Sam Colangelo
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Judd Caulfield
Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Troy Terry
Nikita Nesterenko -- Roger McQueen -- Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe -- Ian Moore
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Tristan Luneau -- Stian Solberg
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Noah Warren, Nico Myatovic
Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Beckett Sennecke (upper body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Clayton Keller
Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Daniil But
Mikhail Sergachev -- Andrew Peeke
Dmitri Simashev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Zac Jones -- Nick DeSimone
Sebastian Cossa
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber, Artem Duda
Injured: Dylan Guenther (upper body), Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder)
Status report
The Ducks placed Sennecke on injured reserve Saturday; the forward played 17:51 during a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday after missing an 8-6 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. ... Anaheim recalled Myatovic from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate. ... There will be some game-time lineup decisions among the forward group, Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. ... Biber, a defenseman, was recalled from Tucson of the AHL on Saturday.