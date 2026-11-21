DUCKS (11-11-1) at MAMMOTH (11-9-3)

9 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Mammoth+, Prime Video, Utah16

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Sam Colangelo

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Judd Caulfield

Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Troy Terry

Nikita Nesterenko -- Roger McQueen -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Ian Moore

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Tristan Luneau -- Stian Solberg

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Noah Warren, Nico Myatovic

Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Beckett Sennecke (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Clayton Keller

Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Daniil But

Mikhail Sergachev -- Andrew Peeke

Dmitri Simashev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Zac Jones -- Nick DeSimone

Sebastian Cossa

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber, Artem Duda

Injured: Dylan Guenther (upper body), Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder)

Status report

The Ducks placed Sennecke on injured reserve Saturday; the forward played 17:51 during a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday after missing an 8-6 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. ... Anaheim recalled Myatovic from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate. ... There will be some game-time lineup decisions among the forward group, Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. ... Biber, a defenseman, was recalled from Tucson of the AHL on Saturday.