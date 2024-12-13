Pacioretty has 3 points, Maple Leafs edge Ducks

Stolarz leaves with injury for Toronto; LaCombe gets goal, assist for Anaheim

Ducks at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

William Nylander scored, and John Tavares had two assists for the Maple Leafs (18-9-2), who are 5-2-0 in their past seven.

Anthony Stolarz made seven saves on eight shots in the first period but was replaced by Joseph Woll to start the second because of a lower body injury. Woll made 19 saves.

Jackson LaCombe had a goal and an assist, and Lukas Dostal made 30 saves for the Ducks (10-14-4), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1).

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 6:57 of the first period when Pacioretty lunged at the top of the goal crease to poke a no-look, between-the-legs pass from Tavares past Dostal’s left pad. The goal ended a seven-game point drought for Pacioretty and was his first goal since Oct. 21, a span of 11 games.

Nylander made it 2-0 at 14:17 when he swatted a loose puck out of the air over Dostal’s glove.

Frank Vatrano cut it to 2-1 at 15:56 on the power play when he shot past Stolarz’s right pad from just below the top of the right face-off circle.

Pacioretty made it 3-1 at 12:54 of the second period when he deflected a point shot from Conor Timmins in the slot.

LaCombe scored 1:05 later, cutting it to 3-2 when he shot through traffic from the high slot.

Woll kept it 3-2 at 11:45 of the third period when he sprawled to make a save on Alex Killorn, who got in alone at the top of the goal crease.

