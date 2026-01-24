Gauthier, Mintyukov help Ducks hold off Kraken for 6th straight win

Chris Kreider and Ryan Poehling also scored for the Ducks (27-21-3), who had lost nine straight (0-8-1) before their current winning streak began on Jan. 13. Lukas Dostal made 20 saves.

“It’s been fun this last week, week and a half or so, playing hockey,” Gauthier said. “[Coach Joel Quenneville] set the standard that we want to rely on our defense and play a solid, tight game and tight checking, and I think so far, we’ve done a great job of that.”

Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken (22-19-9), who have lost seven of nine (2-5-2). Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves.

“Terrible, terrible hockey game for our team. Terrible first 40 minutes,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “We had a push at the end. But I don't have a logical explanation for an illogical event. That was the worst 40 minutes we played all year.”

Gauthier gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 1:02 of the first period, taking a pass from Jeffrey Viel at the Seattle blue line, speeding around defenseman Vince Dunn and snapping a shot inside the left post from the bottom of the right circle.

“Any time you can catch a guy like that with a lot of speed, it doesn’t matter who it is, it’s always fun,” Gauthier said. “And you know you’re going to get a Grade-A chance after that.”