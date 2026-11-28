DUCKS (12-14-1) at KINGS (9-12-2)

9 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, ABTV

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Ryan Poehling -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Judd Caulfield

Frank Vatrano -- Tim Washe -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Stian Solberg -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Tyson Hinds, Ville Husso

Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Beckett Sennecke (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello

Trevor Moore -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia

Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke

Joel Edmundson -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Scott Laughton, Kirill Kirsanov, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Erik Gustafsson (broken hand)

Status report

Poehling could return after missing 22 games because of an MCL injury. ... Nico Myatovic, a forward, was assigned to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday, opening up a roster spot ahead of Poehling’s possible return. … Dostal will start after Brossoit made 16 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Kings on Friday. … Forsberg will start after Kuemper made 25 saves Friday.