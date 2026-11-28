DUCKS (12-14-1) at KINGS (9-12-2)
9 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, ABTV
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Ryan Poehling -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Judd Caulfield
Frank Vatrano -- Tim Washe -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Stian Solberg -- Tristan Luneau
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Tyson Hinds, Ville Husso
Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Beckett Sennecke (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello
Trevor Moore -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia
Andre Lee -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke
Joel Edmundson -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Scott Laughton, Kirill Kirsanov, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Erik Gustafsson (broken hand)
Status report
Poehling could return after missing 22 games because of an MCL injury. ... Nico Myatovic, a forward, was assigned to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday, opening up a roster spot ahead of Poehling’s possible return. … Dostal will start after Brossoit made 16 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Kings on Friday. … Forsberg will start after Kuemper made 25 saves Friday.