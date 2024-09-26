Gibson out 3-6 weeks for Ducks after emergency appendectomy surgery

John Gibson is expected to be out approximately 3-6 weeks for the Anaheim Ducks after undergoing emergency appendectomy surgery on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old goalie was 13-27-2 in 46 games last season (44 starts) with a 3.54 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.

Over 11 seasons with the Ducks, Gibson is 193-206-61 in 477 games (466 starts) with a 2.90 GAA, .910 save percentage and 24 shutouts. He is 11-13 in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games with a 2.80 GAA, .913 save percentage and one shutout.

The No. 39 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Gibson has started at least 50 games in five of the last six full 82-game NHL seasons and is the franchise's career leader in saves (13,294) and games played by a goalie (477).