Sennecke, No. 3 pick in 2024 Draft, out 6-8 weeks for Ducks

Beckett Sennecke is expected to be out 6-8 weeks for the Anaheim Ducks after sustaining a foot fracture during offseason training.

The 18-year-old forward was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Ducks, who will open training camp on Sept. 19. Anaheim's regular season opener is at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 12.

Sennecke had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 63 games with Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League last season. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on July 5.

NHL.com independent correspondent Dan Arritt contributed to this report.