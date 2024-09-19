Gudas named Ducks captain, replaces Getzlaf

34-year-old defenseman 9th to hold role in team history

Radko Gudas ANA captian

© Rob Curtis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Radko Gudas was named captain of the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

The 34-year-old defenseman is Anaheim's ninth captain in team history and first since Ryan Getzlaf retired following the 2021-22 season after holding the role for 12 seasons. Gudas had 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and 128 penalty minutes in 66 games last season, his first with the Ducks after signing a three-year contract July 1, 2023.

"I am honored to be named captain of the Anaheim Ducks and lead our team into an exciting era," Gudas told the Ducks website. "The trust put in me by (general manager) Pat (Verbeek), our management, coaches and my teammates is something I take with pride. Leadership is a shared quality amongst our team, and I look forward to representing the Ducks on the ice and also outside of the rink in the community."

Gudas helped the Florida Panthers to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, a five-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He has 182 points (39 goals, 143 assists) and 971 penalty minutes in 748 regular-season games for the Ducks, Panthers, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning since being selected by Tampa Bay in the third round (No. 66) of the 2010 NHL Draft. He has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"After taking time to assess our group over the last few seasons, Radko emerged as a natural leader who encompasses all of the qualities of a captain and the respect of his teammates, our staff and his peers," Verbeek said. "With a young group of players establishing themselves in the NHL, we felt it was necessary to have a veteran lead our team. Radko exemplifies what it means to be a professional, how to carry yourself on and off the ice and in the community, and be a mentor to our young group that will become the next leaders of the team."

Gudas is the sixth NHL captain from Czechia, joining Peter Stastny (Quebec Nordiques, 1985-90), Jaromir Jagr (Pittsburgh Penguins, 1998-01; New York Rangers, 2006-08), Patrik Elias (New Jersey Devils, 2006-07), Bobby Holik (Atlanta Thrashers, 2007-08) and @Milan Hejduk (Colorado Avalanche, 2011-12).

There are three teams in the NHL without a captain: the Buffalo Sabres, Seattle Kraken and the Utah Hockey Club. On Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks named Nick Foligno captain and the Tampa Bay Lightning named Victor Hedman captain.

