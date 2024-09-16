Gauthier, eyeing Ducks roster spot, displays new physique at Rookie Faceoff

EL SEGUNDO, California -- Cutter Gauthier does not want to get pushed around in his first professional season.
So, the 20-year-old Anaheim Ducks forward prospect put on 20 pounds during the offseason and has been using his reworked 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame to push others around, at least at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff at Toyota Sports Performance Center.
Gauthier scored a power-play goal against the San Jose Sharks in a 7-2 loss on Sunday. He also handled himself physically during the chippiest game of the tournament to date.
The forward also scored a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-3 win on Friday.
“I’m feeling a lot better on the ice, feeling more dominant, more controlled going into the corners for puck battles and stuff,” Gauthier told NHL.com. “I didn’t want to come in the League and get tossed around by all these big defensemen they have in the NHL now.
“I wanted to be physical, play my game and not be timid of anyone else out there. It feels good so far, I’m not too slow right now.”
So far, so good for Gauthier, who often looked like he was on a different level than many of the prospects here during the past three days.
“First of all, good human, that’s the first place we will start,” said Matt McIlvane, the coach in San Diego of the American Hockey League who has worked with Gauthier this week. “He loves hockey, he cares about the game, he cares about performing really well all the time.
“His ability, in my opinion, is undeniable. He has tremendous puck skills, his shot is a huge weapon, he’s got good vision and tenacity, and he has a big frame with it. He’s an impressive player with a very promising future.”