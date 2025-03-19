Granlund scores twice, lifts Stars past Ducks in OT

Thomas Harley had a goal and two assists, and Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars (43-21-3), who had lost two in a row and three of four. Roope Hintz had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

“We knew that if we played our best five-on-five game we were going to come out on top in this game, and we stuck with it in the third period,” Harley said. “We’re a veteran team in here. We know that if we play our game, we’re going to have a chance to win every game. We’ve been down before, it’s nothing new. We’ve just got to keep working.”

Dallas moved four points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division.

“Important win. They’re not all pretty, especially over a long season, so we found a way,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “We did some good things. I thought the first half of that game we could have had four or five goals. Missed some really good looks, their goalie made some saves, they hung around.

“The one thing we have to clean up is we’ve taken 10 minor penalties in the last two games. You can’t do that. That’s a great equalizer this time of year.”

Leo Carlsson scored twice in the second period, and Nikita Nesterenko also scored for the Ducks (29-31-8), who have lost four of five. Lukas Dostal made 27 saves.

“That’s a really good team over there,” Nesterenko said. “They’re up top of the League every single year for the past few years. We were right there with them, chance for chance -- might have even had more than them in the third there. To get a point, obviously we want two, but to get a point there feels good.”