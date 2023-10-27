McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

Latest News

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Oilers hope to end early-season funk against Flames in Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks
On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to stay perfect against Bedard, Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan
NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Bedard will be 'impact franchise player' for Blackhawks, NHL scouts say
Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule
Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Carlsson, agent on board with Ducks' plan to have rookie sit out games
Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Quick makes 29 saves, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win
Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

McDavid skates, not ruled out by Oilers to play in Heritage Classic
Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild
Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton
Necas scores with 10 seconds left in OT, lifts Hurricanes against Kraken

Necas scores with 10 seconds left in OT, Hurricanes rally past Kraken

McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

Wins it at 2:08 after Carlsson, Terry score back-to-back goals to tie it in final 1:55 of 3rd

Recap: Ducks at Bruins 10.26.23

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Mason McTavish scored 2:08 into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied late to hand the Boston Bruins their first loss of the season, 4-3 at TD Garden on Thursday.

McTavish completed a 2-on-1 rush with Leo Carlsson to win it.

The Ducks trailed 3-1 late in the third period before tying it with back-to-back goals in the final 1:55. Carlsson cut it to 3-2 at 18:05 after a long offensive zone possession with goalie John Gibson pulled for the extra attacker, and Troy Terry tied it 3-3 with 15 seconds left with a deflection on the doorstep.

It marked the first time in franchise history that Anaheim won after trailing by multiple goals in the final 2:00.

“It was a great win,” McTavish said. “You don’t see two [goals with the extra attacker] often in an NHL game. It’s nice to tie it up, and we took advantage of it in overtime.”

Carlsson and Terry also each had an assist, and Radko Gudas scored his first goal for the Ducks (3-4-0). Gibson made 27 saves.

ANA@BOS: Ducks comeback from 3-1 to win in overtime

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Charlie Coyle scored, and Charlie McAvoy had three assists for the Bruins (6-0-1), who could have set a franchise record for wins to begin a season at seven. Linus Ullmark made 28 saves.

“It’s tough,” said Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who scored his first goal of the season. “You've got to find a way to close that out, and a little bit of history on the line there, and we knew that going into the game, and it’s just unfortunate. We could have found a way to get a clear, and they did a good job getting bodies there to the net and making it tough on [Ullmark].”

Gudas gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 15:00 of the first period with a shot from long range that bounced in off the skate of Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Boston challenged for goaltender interference with McTavish screening Ullmark on the play, but the call stood upon video review.

Gudas signed a three-year, $12 million contract ($4 million average annual value) July 1.

“We tried to work them down low,” Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras said. “Obviously get pucks in deep early, kind of get their [defensemen] backing off the blue line so we can start to make those plays, and like I said, just compete, work hard.”

ANA@BOS: Gudas sees his shot redirect into the net

The Bruins responded by scoring twice in a 1:20 span early in the second period.

Coyle tied it 1-1 at 1:41 of the second period on the power play, knocking in a centering pass from Pastrnak. Grzelcyk gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 3:01, scoring past Gibson from the right circle during a 4-on-4.

“It doesn’t matter how many goals you’re up, you’re never that safe,” Coyle said. “You can’t get complacent, and you want to always be in attack mode and do it the right way.”

Pastrnak extended it to 3-1 at 16:40, following up his own shot from the left circle and chipping in the loose puck at the net front.

While on the penalty kill at 7:19 of the second, Bruins forward John Beecher nearly scored his first NHL goal on a 3-on-2 rush, but missed the open net with a shot off the post. The play represented one of multiple missed opportunities for Boston to put the game further out of reach.

“I thought the game was over twice,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “We could have extended our lead to four or five [goals]. We had many opportunities to do it, and we didn’t finish the game. So, you couple those things together, it’s inexcusable. You can’t be up 3-1 with five minutes left and end up tied and going to overtime.”

The game had added meaning for Ducks coach Greg Cronin, who is from Arlington, Mass, and has both coaching and personal ties to the Boston area.

“I’ve been here a lot,” Cronin said. “I kind of had a moment on the bench in the first period thinking, you know, ‘I’m the head coach in the Garden.’ … Some of those memories [at TD Garden in the past] flashed through, but like I said, I just kind of focus on the game and what’s at hand for me as a coach.”

NOTES: Carlsson (18 years, 304 days) became the third-youngest player in franchise history with a multipoint game behind Oleg Tverdovsky (18 years, 250 days; three assists on Jan. 23, 1995) and McTavish (18 years, 256 days; one goal and one assist on Oct. 13, 2021). … The Ducks ended Boston’s 14-game regular-season win streak dating back to Mar. 30 last season. … Matthew Poitras had one assist to extend his point streak (three goals, one assist) to three games and became the first teenager since McAvoy (four games and three games in 2017-18) to record a streak of that length for the Bruins.

Related Content

Bruins honor victims of Maine shooting before game

Bruins honor victims of Maine shooting before game