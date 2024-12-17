American Sign Language broadcasters talk Winter Classic in Q&A with NHL.com

How excited are you about broadcasting the Winter Classic in ASL?

Blankenship: It feels like just yesterday when I was filled with excitement about the opportunity to broadcast the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, and that excitement still carries over today. However, my excitement has grown exponentially since June 2024. To have the chance to broadcast such a prominent NHL game is a beautiful opportunity, and I am beyond excited for it.

Altmann: I am extremely excited that the NHL is passionate about enhancing accessibility and inclusion in hockey for the Deaf community. Being able to do a live ASL broadcast of the Winter Classic, a marquee game filled with iconic moments, and to create another iconic Winter Classic moment for the Deaf community is a tremendous honor.

What lessons did you learn in Season One of ‘NHL in ASL’ that you’ll apply to Season Two?

Blankenship: There were so many lessons learned in Season One that I’m still processing and applying today. These include improving broadcast preparation, refining my on-air skills and prioritizing self-care to stay at my best.

Altmann: Hockey is a fast-paced game with fewer stoppages compared to other sports, so we continually worked on pacing and finding ways to add value for the audience. This included highlighting the connection between hockey and the Deaf community, explaining the basics of hockey and its rules, and sharing interesting facts and stats about the sport and the teams competing.

What will be the challenges in capturing the atmosphere of the Winter Classic -- from the weather conditions to being in such an iconic place as Wrigley Field -- in the broadcast?

Blankenship: Aside from the possibility of heavy snow, as long as visibility is clear, we don’t anticipate significant challenges. … For this upcoming ‘NHL in ASL’ 2025 Winter Classic, you’ll see us in the studio (in New York), just like last June. The weather forecast will be a fun factor to monitor closely for the game time.

Altmann: I have lived in the suburbs of Chicago long enough to become very familiar with how finicky the Chicago weather can be during winter. I will be drawing on that experience, as well as my experience attending events at Wrigley Field and past Winter Classic games. My co-broadcaster and I will also rely on the body language of the fans, coaches, and players to get a good sense of the in-game atmosphere.

Having you been studying up on your baseball terminology in preparation for the Winter Classic?

Blankenship: I'm a huge sports enthusiast, with ice hockey being my first passion. While hockey has always been my primary focus, I grew up playing a variety of sports, including baseball. This will be a fun opportunity to blend terminology from both sports into our commentary, creating an engaging and dynamic broadcast.

Altmann: I am a lifelong sports fan and very familiar with sports terminology, so I am confident that my co-broadcaster and I will be able to effectively reference baseball, Wrigley Field and its storied history during the broadcast.