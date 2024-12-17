In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, we feature ‘NHL in ASL’ broadcasters Noah Blankenship and Jason Altmann.
American Sign Language broadcasters talk Winter Classic in Q&A with NHL.com
Blankenship, Altmann will bring outdoor game to Deaf community for 1st time via ‘NHL in ASL’
© NHL Images
Noah Blankenship can’t think of a better way to ring in the New Year than bringing the Winter Classic to the Deaf community for the first time.
The broadcaster for “NHL in ASL” also can’t think of a more impactful way to launch Season Two of the groundbreaking American Sign Language broadcast than with the matchup between St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Dec. 31 (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
“On New Year’s Eve, many families come together to share warm holiday moments,” Blankenship said. “However, for deaf kids -- and even adults -- this time can sometimes feel isolating. ‘NHL in ASL’ offers an alternative broadcast with full ASL commentary for an exciting matchup between two remarkable franchises. It is a massive opportunity for many families and friends to come together and celebrate the Deaf identity and culture, including sign language.”
“NHL in ASL,” which will be presented for the first time by Scotiabank in Canada, will feature Blankenship and Jason Altmann providing real-time coverage of play-by-play and color commentary in ASL of the Winter Classic. The telecast will be exclusively available to stream on Max in the U.S. and on Sportsnet+ in Canada.
© NHL Images
The broadcast is a labor of love for Blankenship, who works at the Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services in Denver; and Altmann, chief operating officer of P-X-P, which has provided ASL interpretation for signature NHL events like the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, the Heritage Classic, All-Star Weekend and the Stadium Series, and Commissioner Gary Bettman’s State of the League address.
“The continued partnership between P-X-P and NHL reflects the tremendous success we experienced with the inaugural Stanley Cup Final ‘NHL in ASL’ and the significant value of delivering an accessible and inclusive product to the more than 33 million deaf people in the United States and Canada,” said Altmann, who is third-generation deaf from Wisconsin.
“The NHL continues to be a sports industry pioneer for Deaf inclusion and accessibility, and I am honored to be part of this game-changing initiative," Altmann said.
NHL.com talked with Blankenship and Altmann about NHL in ASL, the Winter Classic and more.
How excited are you about broadcasting the Winter Classic in ASL?
Blankenship: It feels like just yesterday when I was filled with excitement about the opportunity to broadcast the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, and that excitement still carries over today. However, my excitement has grown exponentially since June 2024. To have the chance to broadcast such a prominent NHL game is a beautiful opportunity, and I am beyond excited for it.
Altmann: I am extremely excited that the NHL is passionate about enhancing accessibility and inclusion in hockey for the Deaf community. Being able to do a live ASL broadcast of the Winter Classic, a marquee game filled with iconic moments, and to create another iconic Winter Classic moment for the Deaf community is a tremendous honor.
What lessons did you learn in Season One of ‘NHL in ASL’ that you’ll apply to Season Two?
Blankenship: There were so many lessons learned in Season One that I’m still processing and applying today. These include improving broadcast preparation, refining my on-air skills and prioritizing self-care to stay at my best.
Altmann: Hockey is a fast-paced game with fewer stoppages compared to other sports, so we continually worked on pacing and finding ways to add value for the audience. This included highlighting the connection between hockey and the Deaf community, explaining the basics of hockey and its rules, and sharing interesting facts and stats about the sport and the teams competing.
What will be the challenges in capturing the atmosphere of the Winter Classic -- from the weather conditions to being in such an iconic place as Wrigley Field -- in the broadcast?
Blankenship: Aside from the possibility of heavy snow, as long as visibility is clear, we don’t anticipate significant challenges. … For this upcoming ‘NHL in ASL’ 2025 Winter Classic, you’ll see us in the studio (in New York), just like last June. The weather forecast will be a fun factor to monitor closely for the game time.
Altmann: I have lived in the suburbs of Chicago long enough to become very familiar with how finicky the Chicago weather can be during winter. I will be drawing on that experience, as well as my experience attending events at Wrigley Field and past Winter Classic games. My co-broadcaster and I will also rely on the body language of the fans, coaches, and players to get a good sense of the in-game atmosphere.
Having you been studying up on your baseball terminology in preparation for the Winter Classic?
Blankenship: I'm a huge sports enthusiast, with ice hockey being my first passion. While hockey has always been my primary focus, I grew up playing a variety of sports, including baseball. This will be a fun opportunity to blend terminology from both sports into our commentary, creating an engaging and dynamic broadcast.
Altmann: I am a lifelong sports fan and very familiar with sports terminology, so I am confident that my co-broadcaster and I will be able to effectively reference baseball, Wrigley Field and its storied history during the broadcast.
© NHL Images
Are you surprised about how well received the ASL broadcast was received last season?
Blankenship: When I first met with Jason and Brice (Christianson, P-X-P founder and CEO) I knew our collaboration would be a success. It wasn’t a question of if but how impactful we could be together. We were a fantastic team last June, and I look forward to continuing to build on our collective strengths and contributions.
Altmann: I am not surprised by the success of the NHL in ASL broadcast because sports play an instrumental role in the Deaf community by bringing deaf people together to play and socialize in their language: ASL. That said, a live ASL broadcast is something the Deaf community has dreamed of for decades, and it has now become a reality to the delight of millions of deaf people.
Our editors at NHL.com ask its writers to make season predictions, so I’m going to put you on the spot. Which teams will reach the Stanley Cup Final, which team will win the Cup, and who will win the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
Blankenship: Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers. Florida Panthers repeat. Matthew Tkachuk wins the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.
Altmann: Barring any injuries to key players, I believe we will see a Final rematch between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. Both teams have managed to keep their core intact without losing too much during free agency. They have the star power, and their experience will be valuable. Connor McDavid will win the Conn Smythe again, and this time, he will be on the victorious side.