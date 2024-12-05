NHL reveals rendering of Wrigley Field design for Winter Classic

CHICAGO – The National Hockey League (NHL) today released an illustrated preview of its takeover of Wrigley Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs, for the Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoor game between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve, December 31, at 4 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS). A limited number of tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

The NHL, in collaboration with Seattle-based Analog Heart, drew inspiration from Chicago’s world-famous bridge architecture, waterways, local parks and the brick and ivy that adorns the outfield wall at Wrigley Field throughout the baseball season. The theme celebrating Chicago is visible throughout the field design including a festive New Year’s Eve party in right field featuring revelers in formal, black-tie attire, ready to toast the New Year. (Render Credit: NHL, Elevate, Populous, Analog Heart)

The NHL regulation-size rink will sit at the center of Wrigley Field atop a frozen Chicago River, with park sidewalks and bridges surrounding the rink. Exposed areas of illustrated water within the snow and ice landscape feature a real auxiliary ice rink surrounded by the greenery made famous by Wrigley Field and iconic Chicago parks. The frozen river behind the team benches features the famous bridge architecture and sidewalks representing the Windy City. A separate sheet of ice in left field will host local youth hockey players throughout the game.

The NHL will unveil its complete entertainment plans in the coming weeks.

For the most up-to-date schedule of events and information on appearances and fan reminders, fans should visit NHL.com/WinterClassic. For all NHL Winter Classic news, follow @NHL and @PR_NHL and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #WinterClassic.