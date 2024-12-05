NHL reveals rendering of Wrigley Field design for Winter Classic

Blues, Blackhawks to play outdoor game in Chicago on Dec. 31

2024-2025_NHL-WC-Wrigley-rendering
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

CHICAGO – The National Hockey League (NHL) today released an illustrated preview of its takeover of Wrigley Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs, for the Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoor game between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve, December 31, at 4 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS). A limited number of tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

The NHL, in collaboration with Seattle-based Analog Heart, drew inspiration from Chicago’s world-famous bridge architecture, waterways, local parks and the brick and ivy that adorns the outfield wall at Wrigley Field throughout the baseball season. The theme celebrating Chicago is visible throughout the field design including a festive New Year’s Eve party in right field featuring revelers in formal, black-tie attire, ready to toast the New Year. (Render Credit: NHL, Elevate, Populous, Analog Heart)

The NHL regulation-size rink will sit at the center of Wrigley Field atop a frozen Chicago River, with park sidewalks and bridges surrounding the rink. Exposed areas of illustrated water within the snow and ice landscape feature a real auxiliary ice rink surrounded by the greenery made famous by Wrigley Field and iconic Chicago parks. The frozen river behind the team benches features the famous bridge architecture and sidewalks representing the Windy City. A separate sheet of ice in left field will host local youth hockey players throughout the game.

The NHL will unveil its complete entertainment plans in the coming weeks.

For the most up-to-date schedule of events and information on appearances and fan reminders, fans should visit NHL.com/WinterClassic. For all NHL Winter Classic news, follow @NHL and @PR_NHL and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #WinterClassic.

NHL Winter Classic

Chance The Rapper, The Smashing Pumpkins to perform at Winter Classic

NHL to host outdoor fan festival before Blues-Blackhawks at Winter Classic

'Road to NHL Winter Classic' premieres on TNT

Blues, Blackhawks 'Road to NHL Winter Classic' presented in docuseries premiere on TNT

Winter Classic jerseys for Blackhawks, Blues unveiled

‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Vlasic of Blackhawks talks 2025 Winter Classic in visit to Wrigley Field

2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley will be ‘completely different experience’ from 2009 game

NHL Winter Classic tickets for Wrigley Field to go on sale June 14

2025 Winter Classic features Blackhawks, Blues in return to Wrigley Field

2025 Winter Classic to be announced during Lightning-Rangers game

Ference, Kraken lead Winter Classic legacy initiative to grow hockey

Daccord shines for Kraken in 'magical' Winter Classic

Slumping Golden Knights eyeing turnaround following Winter Classic loss

‘Surreal’ Winter Classic showcases Seattle’s passion for hockey

Daccord has 1st shutout in Winter Classic history, Kraken top Golden Knights

Borgen scores 1st goal of season for Kraken in Winter Classic

Winter Classic blog: Chandler Stephenson