NHL to host outdoor fan festival before Blues-Blackhawks at Winter Classic

NEW YORK – Discover NHL Winter Classic® festivities will begin at the Chicago Cubs Parking Lot at 1126 W Grace Street with the NHL PreGame™, a free fan festival open to the public. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the NHL® and its corporate partners will treat hockey fans to many fun interactions and experiences, including family-friendly hockey interactives, giveaways, food, and a special appearance by the oldest and most revered trophy in sports – the Stanley Cup®.

The outdoor fan festival will serve as a preview of the Discover NHL Winter Classic, the much-anticipated outdoor game between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31. The Discover NHL Winter Classic will be broadcast on TNT and Max and simulcast on truTV in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada (5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT). A Discover NHL Winter Classic game ticket is not required for entry into the NHL PreGame.

WHAT:

NHL PreGame

WHEN:

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

WHERE:

Chicago Cubs Parking Lot

1126 W Grace Street

Chicago, IL 60613

The following hockey-themed experiences presented by more than a dozen NHL partners to engage fans will be free and open to the public during NHL PreGame operating hours:

AstraZeneca: Fans can stop by the Hatty Trick Challenge presented by AstraZeneca to test their shooting skills and score their very own hat trick. Don’t miss the chance to pick up limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer trading cards as well as honor loved ones affected by cancer by including them on “I fight for” stickers. AstraZeneca is an official partner of Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Note to Media: To coordinate media access or arrange live shots from the NHL PreGame during operating hours, please contact Brad Klein (C: 347-380-2993, [email protected]) and Chris Madigan (C: 203-918-1652, [email protected]).

Media previews of the NHL PreGame before it opens to the public are available on Monday, Dec. 30 from 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. CT and on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT. If interested in media previews, please contact the above media contacts.

All fans will be required to go through metal detectors upon entry into the NHL PreGame. Backpacks (including clear backpacks), hard-sided coolers (regardless of size), and bags larger than 16 x 16 x 8 inches are not permitted at the NHL PreGame or Wrigley Field. Exceptions will be made for medical bags and diaper bags that accompany guests with young children. Bags are subject to inspection. For the most up-to-date schedule of events, map of the NHL PreGame, virtual games, and opportunities to win prizes, fans should visitNHL.com/PreGame. Fans should also download the NHL App before coming to the NHL PreGame to best enjoy all of the on-site activities through the Fan Access section.

Fans can join the conversation on social media by including the use of the NHL hashtag #WinterClassic. A limited number of Discover NHL Winter Classic tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.