Tuch hopes to remain with Sabres following playoff run

Tuch was second on the team in goals (33) behind forward Tage Thompson (40) and was third in points (66) in 79 regular-season games.

He led Buffalo with four goals and tied for the team lead with seven points in its six-game series win against the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round. However, he was a team-worst minus-8 in the second round and was held without a point despite leading the team with 26 shots on goal.

"Offensively, I felt like I let my teammates down with that, but at the same time I was really proud of my effort," Tuch said. "I was really proud of a lot of things during this entire season. But, yeah, ultimately came up short and it was devastating."

Tuch said he was still processing the playoff exit on Wednesday and hadn't put any type of timeline on a potential contract extension.

"There's endless amounts of possibilities and options for a guy going into free agency," he said. "You don't really know anything until everything's laid out in front of you. So, I'm going to take some time in the next few weeks to really figure it out and see how it goes."

Tuch was acquired by Buffalo in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, 2021, along with forward Peyton Krebs and two draft picks, for center Jack Eichel and a draft pick. The very next day, he met with the media and couldn't stop smiling as he rattled off a list of former Sabres from the 2005-06 and 2006-07 teams he grew up watching. Prior to this season, the 2007 team was the last Sabres team to make it to the second round of the playoffs.

Ending their League-record 14-season playoff drought gave Tuch some perspective.

"It's really special," he said. "It makes the Game 7 loss (to Montreal) that much more devastating, too, because of all the time and energy that we put in as a group. 'Dahls' (captain Rasmus Dahlin) and 'Tommer' (Thompson), I think they're seven years in and I'm five years in (with Buffalo). (Mattias Samuelsson) is almost five years in. We've put everything into this organization, this city, and we've gotten a lot of love back and we really appreciate that.

"It wasn't always good times; there were a lot of hard stretches. … I'm really proud of our group. I'm grateful to be a part of it."

His teammates hope he'll still be a part of it next season.

"I don't think it's a secret that everyone in that room wants him to come back," said Thompson, who lives across the street from Tuch. "He's a huge piece of this team, a massive reason why we got to where we did."

"All of us want him back, that's the bottom line," Dahlin said. "He's so big for us on and off the ice. It's his life and he does whatever he wants, and I respect whatever he does. But I just hope he and Jarmo can find something together."