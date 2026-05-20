Liljegren signs 2-year, $6.5 million contract to remain with Capitals

Timothy Liljegren signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract to remain with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. It begins next season and has an average annual value of $3.25 million.

The 27-year-old defenseman had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 47 games for the Capitals and San Jose Sharks this season, including no points in four games after he was acquired by Washington in a trade on March 6.

Liljegren could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round (No. 17) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Liljegren has 93 points (21 goals, 72 assists) in 311 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Sharks and Capitals and one assist in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.