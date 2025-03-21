Ovechkin’s Gretzky chase ‘a massive benefit’ for Capitals this season

This is the first time since the NHL switched to a 16-team playoff format in 1979-80 that a team went from being the last to clinch a playoff berth to the first to get in the following season.

“Our goal was to make the playoffs this year,” said Ovechkin, who has led the Capitals into the playoffs 16 times, including their run to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018. “It's hard. Every game, it's hard, especially at the end because every team is fighting. That's why in the beginning of the year and the middle of the year it's very important to (be) collecting the points and feel comfortable at the end.

“Last year, it took us 82 games to clinch it and since 20 games left last year, it was (like) playoffs for us already. We take it and move on.”

This wasn’t the Capitals’ best performance of the season. They led 3-0 after two periods and barely hung on in a third period coach Spencer Carbery called, “a trainwreck” after they were outshot 16-2.

Ovechkin was among those to credit goalie Charlie Lindgren, who made 27 saves.

“We knew they're going to make a push, and they did,” the 39-year-old left wing said. “Obviously Chucky today was outstanding, but in the future, we can't play like that in the third.”

In the end, though, the Capitals emerged with another victory and Ovechkin moved a step closer to history. Washington has 13 games remaining for Ovechkin to surpass Gretzky this season.

“I speak for probably the whole team (that) we'd love to see him get it done,” Lindgren said. “He's generating a ton of scoring chances every single game. He could've had a couple tonight. Obviously, I don't know exactly what he's feeling, I don't know how much pressure he's feeling, but, boy, I’ll tell you, seeing him and being with him every day you look at him, you wouldn't know that he's feeling any sort of pressure at all.

“He's still going out and producing and scoring goals for us and being one heck of a captain.”

Ovechkin’s 888th goal, also his team-leading 35th goal of the season, opened the scoring at 14:25 of the first period. Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk’s initial shot from the right point was blocked in front by Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler.

Aliaksei Protas found the loose puck and passed to Ovechkin on the left side for a shot that bounced in off the right pad of goalie Samuel Ersson.

"Yeah, it was a great play,” Ovechkin said of Protas’ pass. “Take it and move on.”