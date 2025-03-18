Kane in awe of Ovechkin's goal chase heading into Red Wings-Capitals game

Forward says it's 'pretty incredible' for left wing to be 8 goals from setting mark

Kane looking at Ovi with 8 goals to go bug 31825

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

WASHINGTON -- Patrick Kane has been on the other side of history with Alex Ovechkin before.

It's unlikely to happen again when Kane and the Detroit Red Wings visit Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360, TVAS), but Kane appreciates that Ovechkin is within striking distance, needing eight goals to surpass Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894.

"I think a lot of us probably thought that record would never be broken and here he is," Kane said following the Red Wings' morning skate Tuesday. "Eventually, he's going to break it at some point in time. So, pretty cool to see the reaction it's getting, the excitement that's kind of building around the game and obviously their franchise. Their team's having a great year, but that's such a big story. It's been fun to follow, too.

"I think everyone that's playing the game is excited for him to get a chance to break that record and see that happen."

The primary focus for Kane and the Red Wings (32-29-6) is trying to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Trailing the New York Rangers by two points for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference, a victory against the East-leading Capitals (44-15-8) would help.

So, Ovechkin's record chase isn't something Detroit is focusing on other than knowing that containing him is usually an essential factor in trying to defeat Washington. Despite missing 16 games after fracturing his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18, the 39-year-old left wing leads the Capitals and is tied for fifth in the NHL with 34 goals in 51 games this season to increase his career total to 887.

"It's a great story, but, obviously, we're fighting for our lives, and we know he's a dangerous weapon for that team," Kane said. "So, we're trying not to give him any space whether it's 5-on-5 or the power play and limit his chances of shooting it at the net."

The circumstances were different when Ovechkin arrived at United Center to take on Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 13, 2022, needing three goals to reach 800 for his career.

"We were struggling, and he was at 797 and a lot of us were thinking, 'Just don't let him get 800 tonight,'" Kane said. "And sure enough, he did."

Ovechkin scored two goals in the opening 8:14 to get to 799 and then got his 800th off a scramble around Chicago's net 6:34 into the third period in Washington's 7-3 victory.

Petr Mrazek, who will start for the Red Wings on Tuesday, was in net for the Blackhawks that night, too.

"I remember I was coming off the bench on the last one and I tried to get back as quick as I could and I went flying into the boards and he scored his 800th," Kane said. "So, I remember that about it. I mean, it's cool when you get those records when it's like a hat trick or something like that, but a lot of us were thinking that day, 'Just don't let it happen tonight,' and sure enough it did."

Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals, joining Gretzky and Gordie Howe (801). Kane and longtime Blackhawks teammate Jonathan Toews skated over to shake Ovechkin's hand and congratulate him after the final horn.

"A lot of us are fans of the game, too," said Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with Chicago (2010, 2013, 2015) who is fourth in the NHL among active players with 1,330 points and fifth with 488 goals during his 18 NHL seasons. "You want to respect greatness, and 800 goals is a lot of goals in the League. I know he's coming up on 900 now, but that was quite an accomplishment."

Ovi Kane on face-off

© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kane, the No. 1 pick in 2007 NHL Draft, and Ovechkin, the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, have faced each other 26 times in the regular season during their careers (never in the playoffs). Kane had 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) and Ovechkin had 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in those games.

Ovechkin's hat trick to reach 800 goals was the only the second time he scored more than one goal in those 26 games. He also scored twice in a 4-2 victory against the Blackhawks on Oct. 11, 2008. Kane's lone time scoring more than one goal in a game against Ovechkin was when he had five points (two goals, three assists) in an 8-5 victory against the Capitals on Jan. 20, 2019.

There were five games in which each scored a goal.

"Especially early on, he was a guy that was scary to play against in a physical way," Kane said. "Maybe not like crazy good, but he had some big hits on me. I remember one game we were going back and forth. … We were kind of sticking each other, going after each other, we were both scoring. It was a fun game to be a part of. It kind of felt like one of those playoff games that's at the end of the season.

"But a lot of memories from, like, All-Star games, media tours, just hanging out with him, being around him and getting to know him and hanging out with him more off the ice. I thought he was always a great guy and just really fun to be around."

Like Ovechkin, Kane continues to play at a high level late in his career. The 36-year-old is fourth on the Red Wings with 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 57 games this season, including 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in his past 13 games.

Still, Kane is amazed by how consistent Ovechkin continues to be to get to this close to Gretzky's record.

"It's pretty incredible just thinking about where he's at this year with scoring goals and missing some time because of his injury," he said. "Pretty impressive to be that age and still producing. At the same time, it's not very surprising because he's been doing it his whole career. So, you're just kind of used to him being able to score goals.

"If you look at the score sheet of a Washington Capitals game, usually he's on it. But, nonetheless, still impressive where he's at with his age and still finding ways to produce."

Related Content

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 887, now 8 from breaking NHL record

Ovechkin handling pursuit of Gretzky's record with 'such class,' Capitals coach says

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Ovechkin gets goal to go before Capitals return home

Latest News

NHL ‘on the right track’ with goalie interference video reviews, GMs say

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Heiskanen could be out through 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs for Stars

Kaliyev out rest of season for Rangers with upper-body injury

Killorn talks Ducks growth, public health initiative on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NHL Buzz: Ekholm, Hyman to return for Oilers against Utah

NHL EDGE stats: Reasons Devils can still make playoffs despite injuries

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Penguins returning to Stockholm to face Predators in 2025 Global Series

Jarry back winning with Penguins, helping late playoff push

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin 8 goals from NHL record, Capitals host Red Wings

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

2025 Global Series to feature Penguins, Predators in Sweden

Oilers experiencing difficulty scoring goals during rare stretch

Matthews sets tone, sparks Maple Leafs in breakout victory

Zuccarello breaks tie in 3rd, Wild slow down Kings

Kingfisher talks Indigenous youth event in Q&A with NHL.com

Walman using offensive skill, size to fit in well with Oilers after trade from Sharks