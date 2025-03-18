Kane in awe of Ovechkin's goal chase heading into Red Wings-Capitals game

The primary focus for Kane and the Red Wings (32-29-6) is trying to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Trailing the New York Rangers by two points for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference, a victory against the East-leading Capitals (44-15-8) would help.

So, Ovechkin's record chase isn't something Detroit is focusing on other than knowing that containing him is usually an essential factor in trying to defeat Washington. Despite missing 16 games after fracturing his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18, the 39-year-old left wing leads the Capitals and is tied for fifth in the NHL with 34 goals in 51 games this season to increase his career total to 887.

"It's a great story, but, obviously, we're fighting for our lives, and we know he's a dangerous weapon for that team," Kane said. "So, we're trying not to give him any space whether it's 5-on-5 or the power play and limit his chances of shooting it at the net."

The circumstances were different when Ovechkin arrived at United Center to take on Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 13, 2022, needing three goals to reach 800 for his career.

"We were struggling, and he was at 797 and a lot of us were thinking, 'Just don't let him get 800 tonight,'" Kane said. "And sure enough, he did."

Ovechkin scored two goals in the opening 8:14 to get to 799 and then got his 800th off a scramble around Chicago's net 6:34 into the third period in Washington's 7-3 victory.

Petr Mrazek, who will start for the Red Wings on Tuesday, was in net for the Blackhawks that night, too.

"I remember I was coming off the bench on the last one and I tried to get back as quick as I could and I went flying into the boards and he scored his 800th," Kane said. "So, I remember that about it. I mean, it's cool when you get those records when it's like a hat trick or something like that, but a lot of us were thinking that day, 'Just don't let it happen tonight,' and sure enough it did."

Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals, joining Gretzky and Gordie Howe (801). Kane and longtime Blackhawks teammate Jonathan Toews skated over to shake Ovechkin's hand and congratulate him after the final horn.

"A lot of us are fans of the game, too," said Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with Chicago (2010, 2013, 2015) who is fourth in the NHL among active players with 1,330 points and fifth with 488 goals during his 18 NHL seasons. "You want to respect greatness, and 800 goals is a lot of goals in the League. I know he's coming up on 900 now, but that was quite an accomplishment."