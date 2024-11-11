Ovechkin, Capitals give kids ‘best day ever’ at Hockey Fights Cancer skate

ARLINGTON, Va. -- It’s not every day that you can get Alex Ovechkin to tie your skates.

That was among the many special moments for 11-year-old Cooper Trueblood at the Washington Capitals’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer skate at MedStar Capital Iceplex on Monday.

Trueblood was surprised when he learned he’d be paired with Ovechkin, the Capitals forward who is second in NHL history with 863 goals.

“It was very, very exciting,” Trueblood said. “It was really cool to skate with the best player there is in hockey.”

Each Capitals player was paired with a child from Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Horizon Day Camp. Ovechkin happens to be Trueblood’s favorite player.

“It’s always important to spend time with the kids,” Ovechkin said. “The parents and the kids, they enjoy it and to put a big smile on their face is the most important thing.”

Trueblood, who is in remission from precursor B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), admitted he was “wide eyed” while sitting in Ovechkin’s locker stall waiting for him to arrive. He sent quick text to his parents, though,

“He just said, ‘I’m with Ovi.’ That’s all he said,” Cooper’s mother, Kristy Trueblood, said. “I’m sure this is something that he’s never going to forget. Make-A-Wish and the Capitals organization, they sent him out to a couple games when he was in treatment. It’s people like this and events like this that really help the kids feel a sense of normalcy. They have all been through so much, so this is really amazing.

“I’m sure this is the best day ever for him.”