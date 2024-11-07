Laughton using platform to make huge impact in Philadelphia community

He's in his third season as an alternate captain while also doing his best to support as many different charitable organizations as he can, along with his wife, Chloe.

"He definitely makes my job easy, that's for sure, and makes us look good as an organization," Flyers Charities executive director Cindy Stutman said. "There's a lot of times Scott comes to us with things vs. us asking him to do things, which is awesome.

"I think we always think he'll be into it, because he's so community minded. But oftentimes it works the opposite. We want to include everybody, so we'll reach out and ask a few guys to do something, and then Scott sort of rolls in with them. And there's been times that he hasn't been the ask but just wanted to be a part of it. He's showing up at Salvation Army and sorting toys or he's coming up with different ideas and bringing other guys along. So, he's great that way."

Laughton's most notable impact has come with his support for LGBTQ+-related organizations and charities. He has helped head up the Flyers' Pride Night celebrations for several seasons, and throughout the season will donate tickets and plan meet-and-greets with people from various groups.

"I grew up close to it and ... I've had a better education of it, I guess, than most people, and a better understanding," he said. "I've seen what the community goes through, I guess, and saw it at a young age, and kind of always been connected."