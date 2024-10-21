NHL, NHLPA announce year-long Hockey Fights Cancer initiative

NEW YORK/TORONTO – Hockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca returns this season and beyond as a year-long campaign, because cancer has no offseason, no bye weeks, and no time in the penalty box.

Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), aims to: fundraise for cancer research; create meaningful touchpoints all year long with our communities through tentpole events and storytelling; and educate and empower more fans to learn about cancer risk factors, as well as take action to get screened for certain cancers as appropriate.

The NHL and NHLPA are proud to announce that AstraZeneca, who last year became the first-ever Hockey Fights Cancer corporate partner, will now be the first-ever presenting sponsor of Hockey Fights Cancer in the U.S. AstraZeneca is committed to redefining cancer by following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop, and deliver potentially life-changing treatments and increase the potential to save the lives of people around the world.

On October 22nd, the NHL will feature the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative during ESPN’s Frozen Frenzy presentation on ESPN2 and ESPN+, rallying around an epic night in hockey and evolving the Hockey Fights Cancer League-wide moment with a public fundraising component for the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation.

New for this 26th season of Hockey Fights Cancer, the NHL, NHLPA, the V Foundation and AstraZeneca are introducing a new program, HFC Champions, which will see a network of people serving as ambassadors of Hockey Fights Cancer, spreading awareness and supporting the cause by using their platform to mobilize and inspire fans around the world. HFC Champions include active NHL Players, NHL Alumni, celebrities, influencers and public figures who want to lend their support to the cause and make a difference in the fight against cancer.

“Cancer impacts everyone, and seven years ago it impacted me as I was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer,” former NHL player and cancer survivor Eddie Olczyk said. “This disease will test your will to live, as I know from my own experience. Today, I’m doing great and celebrating being cancer-free, largely due to outstanding health care professionals, my strong support system and game-changing research that paved the way for my treatment. Now, I’m proud to serve as a HFC Champion to call on the entire hockey community to come together as one team in the fight against cancer.”

100% of donations made to Hockey Fights Cancer through the V Foundation will go to game-changing research at the top cancer research institutions across the U.S. and Canada. In the first year of partnership, the 2023-24 season, $2.9 million was raised by Hockey Fights Cancer to fund innovative cancer research through the V Foundation.

November continues to be a celebration month for Hockey Fights Cancer and all 32 Clubs are set to host in-game awareness nights throughout the season beginning with the first one of the season on Oct. 29, in Boston, and first-ever one in Utah on Nov. 13.

Since November 2023, AstraZeneca has teamed up with Hockey Fights Cancer on an important public health campaign to educate and empower the hockey community to *Get Body Checked Against Cancer*. This campaign will continue and expand into the 2024-25 season, calling on fans to talk to their doctors about cancer screenings right for them and to encourage their loved ones to do the same.

In addition, “NHL Hat Trick Challenge” returns, with AstraZeneca donating $3,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation for every hat trick scored throughout the regular season, with a goal of donating $300,000. To date, AstraZeneca has donated $500,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation.

In partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Canadian Cancer Society (CCS), the Stanley Cup® Hope Lodge Tour enters its sixth season, surprising residents at seven American Cancer Society Hope Lodge communities across the U.S. and Canada with the most iconic trophy in sports. In addition, “HFC Assist” returns – a program that allows for any hockey team to help change the future of cancer by hosting their own Hockey Fights Cancer night to raise money for the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society’s work to support those living with cancer. Youth hockey teams are encouraged to sign up for “HFC Assist” to lend their efforts to the cause and receive resources, including a toolkit with best practices, thought starters for fundraising, and free American Cancer Society and CSS branded tape and decals.

Fans can purchase official Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise online at NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca and donate to the NHL and NHLPA’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca by visiting the Hockey Fights Cancer webpage. For the first time, fans can also purchase customizable Hockey Fights Cancer “Skate Skins” to show their support, in style, for the initiative while taking the ice at their local rink or pond.

For all Hockey Fights Cancer news, follow @NHL and @PR_NHL and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer.

About Hockey Fights Cancer™,

Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca has raised more than $36 million since its inception. Last season, Hockey Fights Cancer celebrated its 25th anniversary by setting a fundraising record of over $4 million in its first season as Hockey Fights Cancer powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. From that total, $2.9 million was raised with the V Foundation and will go directly to life-saving cancer research through 10 research grants to the best and brightest scientists across the U.S. and Canada. As part of that $4 million+ raised, $1.2 million was raised by Clubs for local cancer-related organizations and charities in the Clubs’ communities.

About V Foundation for Cancer Research

Founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator, the V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. When you give to the V Foundation, 100% goes directly to cancer research; an endowment covers all administrative expenses.