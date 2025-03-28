Boldy has goal, assist, Wild hold off Capitals

With 8.5 seconds left in the second period, Boldy put the Wild on top 3-2 after pulling the puck from behind the net and beating Charlie Lindgren at the doorstep.

“It's a huge win for us,” Boldy said. “I think we've been playing good hockey. I think we didn't get rewarded the last couple games. I think in this room, which is what matters, we’re a positive group, we know what we're capable of, and I thought we went out there and played a great game and that's what matters, finding ways to win right now is huge and we were able to do that tonight.”

Frederick Gaudreau scored twice and Jon Merrill also scored for Minnesota (41-27-5), which had lost two in a row but has won four of its past six. Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves.

“Tonight we knew coming into the game that they were going to be, they’re big, strong, heavy team,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “They get to the netfront, and they have a lot of mobile defensemen that can find shooting lanes and trigger at the net. I thought Gus made some good saves on some tips. We were really strong at our netfront. And as you said, I thought we had some big blocks at some key times when it mattered most.”