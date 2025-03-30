WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 890th NHL goal to move within five of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record in the Washington Capitals 8-5 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena on Sunday.
Ovechkin scores No. 890, Sabres score 8 in win against Capitals
Washington captain now 5 goals from passing Gretzky; Buffalo is 4-1-0 in past 5
Ovechkin pulled the Capitals within 6-4 at 9:11 of the third period when he got position at the top of the crease and deflected Rasmus Sandin’s shot from the left point down between James Reimer’s pads. Ovechkin, who also had two assists, has 37 goals in 57 games for the Capitals.
Alex Tuch had two goals and an assist, Jack Quinn had a goal and two assists, and Tage Thompson scored twice for the Sabres (31-36-6), who are 4-1-0 in their past five games. Reimer made 24 saves.
Jakob Chychrun scored twice for the Capitals (47-17-9), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Logan Thompson made 15 saves.
After Ovechkin made it a two-goal game, Pierre-Luc Dubois pulled the Capitals within 6-5 at 14:03 when he deflected Ovechkin’s point shot past Reimer on a power play, but Tuch deflected Mattias Samuelsson’s shot past Thompson to make it 7-5 at 15:34.
Peyton Krebs scored an empty-net goal at 19:36 for the 8-5 final.
Chychrun put the Capitals ahead 1-0 at 10:06 of the first period. Reimer made a pad save on Ovechkin’s slap shot from the point, but Chychrun was there to finish the rebound.
Thompson tied it 1-1 at 12:49, scoring from the left post off the rebound of JJ Peterka’s shot from the right circle on a power play.
Ryan McLeod gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at 2:14 of the second period when he worked a give-and-go with Quinn and poked the puck past Thompson.
Chychrun tied it 2-2 just 32 seconds later, scoring on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot at 2:46.
Tuch put the Sabres ahead 3-2 at 5:17, deflecting Connor Clifton’s shot past Thompson.
Sam Lafferty made it 4-2 at 11:52 when he cut across the slot on the rush and lifted a backhand over Thompson’s glove.
Aliaksei Protas pulled the Capitals within 4-3, scoring short-handed on a breakaway 37 seconds into the third period.
Thompson responded to make it 5-3 at 1:28, scoring a power-play goal from the left circle off a pass from Jason Zucker.
Quinn increased the lead to 6-3 at 5:52 when he stole the puck from Chychrun and scored on a breakaway.