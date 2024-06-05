State Your Case: Barkov or Draisaitl in Stanley Cup Final

Connor McDavid is the best forward in the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

It’s not a stretch to make that statement, given that the Oilers captain is widely considered to be the best hockey player in the world. His credentials are self-evident.

Entering the Final, the first of McDavid’s career, he leads the NHL with 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) in 18 playoff games. It is the second time he has had at least 30 points in a postseason (33 in 2022), something only five other players have accomplished in League history: Wayne Gretzky (six times), Mark Messier (three), Jari Kurri (two), Mario Lemieux (two) and Nikita Kucherov (two).

McDavid also had 132 points (32 goals, 100 assists) in the regular season, which was third in the NHL behind Kucherov (144 points; 44 goals, 100 assists) and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (140 points; 51 goals, 89 assists).

So, if we accept the premise that McDavid is the best forward in the Final, the question of whom is the next best becomes an interesting one. Is it Aleksander Barkov of the Panthers or Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers? That is a little more complicated because Barkov and Draisaitl each is an All-Star in his own right.

The subjectiveness of which player is better is the question before senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke and staff writer Tracey Myers in this playoff edition of State Your Case.

Myers: I’ve got to go with Draisaitl on this one, mainly because I’ve spent a whole series watching him in person, and man, what a 1-2 punch the Oilers have with him and McDavid. I mean, the statistics back me up here, too. Draisaitl is second in the NHL with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 18 games this postseason. Six of those goals have come on the Oilers’ lethal power play, which the Dallas Stars got victimized by in the final two games of the Western Conference Final. A shooting percentage of 17.5 isn’t too shabby, either. I’ve been really impressed with what Draisaitl’s done, and he’s the 1A to McDavid in my opinion.