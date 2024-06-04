Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP through 3 rounds debated by NHL.com

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid leads the playoffs in scoring with 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) in 18 games. He has scored big goals, like his double-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, and jaw-dropping goals, like his toe drag around Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen in Game 6 of the conference final. He is already tied for the sixth most in assists in a playoff run in NHL history. The captain of the Oilers looks like he's on a mission to meet the sky-high expectations with which he entered the League as the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

I'm not sure how anyone can see what the Oilers captain is doing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and not select him as the MVP. McDavid has been regarded as the best player in the NHL for years, which his three Hart Trophies, four Ted Lindsay Awards and five Art Ross titles can attest to, but he is having the best playoff of any player in the League by far. McDavid leads in playoff scoring and has elevated his game to another level. It is tough to envision the Panthers keeping him and his partner in crime, Leon Draisaitl, in check in the Final, considering how determined they are to win the Stanley Cup. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

McDavid is only the sixth player in NHL history to have at least 30 points in multiple postseasons (also doing so in 2022). He scored the overtime winner against the Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, then helped eliminate them in a 2-1 victory in Game 6 with a two-point effort including a goal that teammate Ryan Nugent-Hopkins called "mind-boggling." Let's face it: he's the best player on the planet who is playing like it. Perhaps Draisaitl put it best when he said, "There's only one player in the world who can do things like that." He was referring to McDavid, who is doing those things right now. We rest our case. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer