Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP through 3 rounds debated by NHL.com

There is one round remaining to improve one's resume for those players hoping to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs each season.
Players from the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will spend the next two weeks adding to their accomplishments in hopes of being considered for the award, which is voted on by select members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Game 1 is at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Who is the MVP of the playoffs through three rounds?
We asked 10 NHL.com staffers who have covered at least one round of the playoffs and will cover the Stanley Cup Final.
Here, in alphabetical order, are their choices.