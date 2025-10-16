AHL notebook: Bonk, Perreault among top rookies in Eastern Conference

The 90th season of the American Hockey League is underway, and youth is dominating the conversation around the NHL's top developmental league.

Here is a look at some of the top incoming rookies in the Eastern Conference, listed in alphabetical order. A look at the Western Conference prospect field will follow in two weeks.

Oliver Bonk, Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Flyers)

Bonk's father, Radek, played 14 seasons in the NHL as a forward. Oliver is a defenseman by trade.

Philadelphia chose him in the first round (No. 22) of the 2023 NHL Draft. An upper-body injury has kept Bonk out of action, and though the Flyers haven't announced whether he'll begin his pro career at the AHL level when he returns to health, the 20-year-old figures to be a key piece of their ongoing rebuilding plan. Flyers management has shown a willingness under general manager Daniel Briere to utilize Lehigh Valley for its top prospects.

Bonk played four seasons for London in the Ontario Hockey League and ended last season by helping the Knights win their second consecutive Memorial Cup championship. He had 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 52 regular-season games, 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 17 playoff games and two assists in five Memorial Cup games.

Andrew Cristall, Hershey (Washington Capitals)

The Capitals in recent seasons have gone with a veteran-heavy roster for their AHL affiliate. It's paid off with back-to-back Calder Cup championships in 2023 and 2024.

This season they're cycling several young prospects into their pro development system. Headlining that group is Cristall, a 20-year-old forward who made a strong impression during training camp.

Taken in the second round (No. 40) of the 2023 draft, Cristall ended his Western Hockey League career last season with a standout performance. His 132 points (48 goals, 84 assists) in 57 regular-season games between Kelowna and Spokane led the league. He had 41 points (21 goals, 20 assists) in 19 playoff games to help Spokane advance to the WHL final, a five-game loss to Medicine Hat.

He had two assists in his first two games with Hershey, when the Bears lost to Syracuse 5-2 and 3-2 last weekend.