AHL notebook: Bonk, Perreault among top rookies in Eastern Conference

Flyers, Rangers forward prospects each has father who played in NHL

Oliver Bonk for AHL notebook 101625

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

By Patrick Williams
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

The 90th season of the American Hockey League is underway, and youth is dominating the conversation around the NHL's top developmental league.

Here is a look at some of the top incoming rookies in the Eastern Conference, listed in alphabetical order. A look at the Western Conference prospect field will follow in two weeks.

Oliver Bonk, Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Flyers)

Bonk's father, Radek, played 14 seasons in the NHL as a forward. Oliver is a defenseman by trade.

Philadelphia chose him in the first round (No. 22) of the 2023 NHL Draft. An upper-body injury has kept Bonk out of action, and though the Flyers haven't announced whether he'll begin his pro career at the AHL level when he returns to health, the 20-year-old figures to be a key piece of their ongoing rebuilding plan. Flyers management has shown a willingness under general manager Daniel Briere to utilize Lehigh Valley for its top prospects.

Bonk played four seasons for London in the Ontario Hockey League and ended last season by helping the Knights win their second consecutive Memorial Cup championship. He had 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 52 regular-season games, 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 17 playoff games and two assists in five Memorial Cup games.

Andrew Cristall, Hershey (Washington Capitals)

The Capitals in recent seasons have gone with a veteran-heavy roster for their AHL affiliate. It's paid off with back-to-back Calder Cup championships in 2023 and 2024.

This season they're cycling several young prospects into their pro development system. Headlining that group is Cristall, a 20-year-old forward who made a strong impression during training camp.

Taken in the second round (No. 40) of the 2023 draft, Cristall ended his Western Hockey League career last season with a standout performance. His 132 points (48 goals, 84 assists) in 57 regular-season games between Kelowna and Spokane led the league. He had 41 points (21 goals, 20 assists) in 19 playoff games to help Spokane advance to the WHL final, a five-game loss to Medicine Hat.

He had two assists in his first two games with Hershey, when the Bears lost to Syracuse 5-2 and 3-2 last weekend.

Jacob Fowler, Laval (Montreal Canadiens)

Excitement is high around the Canadiens with a youthful roster, and that anticipation extends to their AHL affiliate.

Fowler stepped into the pro game late in 2024-25 following an exceptional two seasons at Boston College. As a sophomore, the 20-year-old went 25-7-2 with a 1.63 goals-against average, .940 save percentage and seven shutouts in 35 games. He received multiple honors, including the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in college hockey. He then played three regular-season games for Laval and eight more in the Calder Cup Playoffs, going 3-3 with a 2.48 GAA, .902 save percentage and one shutout.

Montreal took him in the third round (No. 69) of the 2023 draft. He's paired with veteran Kaapo Kahkonen in Laval.

Radim Mrtka, Rochester (Buffalo Sabres)

The AHL is a difficult test for any rookie defenseman, let alone an 18-year-old, but the Sabres have had success utilizing their affiliate to develop under-20 talent in recent seasons, including forwards Jack Quinn, Jiri Kulich and Konsta Helenius. Buffalo selected Mrtka in the first round (No. 9) of the 2025 NHL Draft. After he attended Sabres training camp, they elected to start him in the AHL.

Mrtka divided his time between four teams in two leagues in two countries last season and ultimately played 43 regular-season games for Seattle in the WHL, where he had 35 points (three goals, 32 assists) and three assists in six playoff games. He also represented Czechia in the IIHF Under-18 and Under-20 World Junior Championship. Though he is young, he already has NHL-level size at 6-foot-6, 218 pounds.

Gabe Perreault, Hartford (New York Rangers)

The son of Yanic Perreault, a retired NHL forward who played 14 seasons, the Rangers forward prospect has already created a stir among fans and stayed on the roster deep into his first NHL training camp. Gabe Perreault played five NHL games last season after debuting for the Rangers with three shots on goal in 13:38 of ice time in a 5-4 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on April 2.

The 20-year-old forward, chosen in the first round (No. 23) of the 2023 draft, played two seasons at Boston College, where he had 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) in 37 games as a sophomore, earned Hockey East First All-Star Team honors and was a nominee for Hobey Baker Award given to the top men's hockey player in the NCAA. He also twice played for the United States at World Juniors, winning a gold medal each time.

Perreault had an assist in his first game with Hartford, a 2-1 loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 11.

Latest News

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Hayton, Peterka score, Mammoth win home opener against Flames

Tkachuk out at least 4 weeks for Senators with hand injury

Sabres score 8 goals, defeat Senators for 1st win

NHL On Tap: Schaefer, McDavid face off when Islanders host Oilers

Panthers facing 'fear' as injuries pile up early in season

Kane helps Red Wings defeat Panthers for 3rd win in row

NHL Status Report: Markstrom out 'a couple of weeks' for Devils

Lions wide receiver St. Brown attends 1st Red Wings game

Mammoth mascot Tusky emerges from block of ice before home opener 

Palm Beach Symphony performs epic rendition of Panthers goal song

NHL aims to expand efforts to grow game outside of North America

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Nine, NHL announce partnership to televise games in Australia

Foligno taking leave of absence from Blackhawks for daughter’s heart surgery

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings