Canucks ‘will do everything we can’ to keep Hughes long term

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks “will do everything we can” to keep Quinn Hughes with them for many years to come, but it may not be that simple if he wants to play with his brothers.

“This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes and we will do everything we can to keep him here, but at the end of the day, it will be his decision,” team president Jim Rutherford said Monday.

Hughes, 25, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season, has expressed a desire to play with his younger brothers, Jack and Luke, who currently play for the New Jersey Devils.

Rutherford said that will be a major factor in keeping the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman in Vancouver long term.

Jack Hughes is a 23-year-old center who has played six seasons with the Devils, and Luke Hughes is a 21-year-old defenseman who is playing his third season in New Jersey.

“He’s said before he wants to play with his brothers,” Rutherford said, “and that would be partly out of our control -- in our control if we brought his brothers here so there’s many moving parts.”

When asked a follow-up question about possibly having all three Hughes brothers play in Vancouver, Rutherford said, “We got to be careful with tampering, so we’ll just leave it at that. I probably crossed the line anyways."

Hughes, who won the Norris last season, has two seasons left on a six-year, $47.1 million contract ($7.85 million annual average value) signed on Oct. 1, 2021. The 25-year-old was selected by Vancouver with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and has 409 points (59 goals, 350 assists) in 433 games over seven seasons, tying Alexander Edler’s team record for points by a defenseman in less than half of Edler’s 925 games.

Money will not be an issue, Rutherford said.

"The one thing we will be sure of is we will have enough (NHL salary) cap space to offer the kind of contract he deserves, that’s the one thing he can prepare for, and it may not boil down to money with him,” Rutherford said.

The Canucks also confirmed defenseman Tom Willander, whom they selected in the first round (No. 11) of the 2023 NHL Draft, plans to return to Boston University in the fall for a third season after the two sides could not agree on a contract.

“His advisor has informed us that he was going back to school,” general manager Patrik Allvin said. “Our staff has built a great relationship with Tom during the year, and they felt that he was ready to turn pro after two successful years in Boston University. It’s a lot of money for young player to pass on. That's the information we have here as of last week from his agent, that the intention was to go back to school.”

Willander could have joined the Canucks' American Hockey League affiliate in Abbotsford for the playoffs, but has instead flown back to his native Sweden and may play for his country in the upcoming IIHF World Championships.

“I was aware the Swedish national team had interest in Tom leading up to the World Championship for some pregame tournaments there,” Allvin said.