Tocchet won't return as Canucks coach

Rick Tocchet will not return as coach of the Vancouver Canucks.

No replacement was named.

The Canucks were 38-30-14 this season, finishing six points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

That came after the Canucks were 50-23-9, won the Pacific Division and reached the second round of the playoffs last season, and Tocchet was voted the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year.

“I'm choosing to move on from the Vancouver Canucks,” Tocchet said. “Family is a priority, and with my contract lapsing, this becomes the opportune time. While I don't know where I'm headed, or exactly how this will play out for me over the near term, I feel like this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey.

“I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the entire Vancouver Canucks organization, starting with Francesco and Luigi Aquilini, Jim Rutherford, and Patrik Allvin. It's been a pleasure and great learning experience to work with you all.

“To the players -- thank you. Regardless of our results, I always felt your heart and effort was there. I was honored to be your coach.

“To the coaching staff and support staff - you guys are first class, and you made it easy and enjoyable to come to work every day.

“Thank you for everything you give to help make the team a success.

“To the media, I appreciate your work and your diligence, your easy - and your difficult - questions. You guys do a great job, thank you.

“And to the Canucks fans - your infectious spirit, loyal commitment and will to win kept me and the entire team on our toes. I appreciate how you have made yourselves a driving force in the Canucks community.

“I've enjoyed my time here, and I wish everyone the best.”

The Canucks held a team option for the final season of Tocchet's contract, but Vancouver president Jim Rutherford said April 21 they would not use it.

Among the issues for Vancouver this season was locker room discord that led to the trade of forward J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers on Jan. 31, and injuries to goalie Thatcher Demko that limited him to 21 games.

"We believe, and I believe, that 'Toc' and his coaching staff did as a good job coaching this team this year as they did the year before when he was coach of the year," Rutherford said.

Tocchet was 108-65-27 in three seasons with Vancouver since replacing Bruce Boudreau as coach on Jan. 22, 2023.

He joined the Canucks after working as a television analyst for Turner Sports for two years.

In nine seasons as coach of the Canucks, Arizona Coyotes (2017-21) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-10), Tocchet is 286-265-87. The 61-year-old also helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup as an assistant coach in 2016 and 2017.

“After a very long and thorough process, unfortunately Rick has decided to leave the Vancouver Canucks,” Rutherford said. “This is very disappointing news, but we respect Rick’s decision to move to a new chapter in his hockey career. We did everything in our power to keep him, but at the end of the day Rick felt he needed a change. He is a good friend, a good coach, and we can’t thank him enough for all he did for our organization.

‘Toc’ is a stand-up guy, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

The Canucks had been trying to sign Tocchet to a contract, but Tocchet had said he needed time to consider his future.

"All year I haven't breathed," Tocchet said April 18. "I haven't really thought of myself. I know people don't believe that. … I do have to take a breath and go through that. Out of respect for both sides, you have to go through the process. You have to."

Tocchet is the 10th NHL coach to leave his team this season, joining Jim Montgomery (Boston Bruins on Nov. 19), Drew Bannister (St. Louis Blues, Nov. 24), Luke Richardson (Chicago Blackhawks, Dec. 5), Derek Lalonde (Detroit Red Wings, Dec. 26), John Tortorella (Philadelphia Flyers, March 27), Greg Cronin (Anaheim Ducks, April 19), Peter Laviolette (New York Rangers, April 19), Dan Bylsma (Seattle Kraken, April 21) and Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh Penguins, April 28). In addition, the Blackhawks (Anders Sorensen), Bruins (Joe Sacco) and Flyers (Brad Shaw) finished the season with interim coaches.

