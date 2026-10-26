DuPont 'on another level,' tops NHL Central Scouting preliminary players to watch list

Michigan freshman defenseman among standouts for 2027 Draft

DuPont 1

© Michigan Photography

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Landon DuPont, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, was one of 28 players to earn an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list released Monday.

The list is a compilation of draft-eligible prospects from all the major development leagues throughout North America and Europe. It will be updated throughout the season as scouts evaluate players.

DuPont (5-foot-11, 192 pounds), who won't turn 18 until May 28, is the youngest player in NCAA men’s hockey this season. The University of Michigan freshman defenseman has six points (all assists), 14 shots on goal, a plus-6 rating and has averaged 18:13 of ice time in six games.

"He's on another level," Central Scouting director Karl Stewart said. "You watch guys in past drafts like Quinn Hughes, and say to yourself, 'How is this guy not going to do that in the NHL?' It's the same thing with DuPont. There's no projection there because you just know he's going to step in and do exactly what he's doing now in the NHL."

DuPont missed one game, Oct. 16 at Denver, because of an undisclosed injury.

"I obviously tried to do everything I could (to play) but the doctors and coaches said it was best if I sat that one out (a 4-1 win)," DuPont told NHL.com. "Luckily, I was good to go the following night (a 4-3 win at Denver)."

The prospects on the players to watch list with A ratings are considered potential first-round picks. Players with B ratings are considered possible second- or third-round choices; those with C ratings are potential fourth- or fifth-round candidates; players with a W rating are possible sixth- and seventh-round picks.

DuPont moved to NCAA hockey this season after two seasons with Everett in the Western Hockey League. Last season he tied for fourth in scoring among WHL defensemen with 73 points (18 goals, 55 assists) in 63 games and was a finalist for the WHL Defenseman of the Year award.

He then led WHL defensemen with 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 18 playoff games to help the Silvertips win the league championship. At the Memorial Cup he had six points (four goals, two assists) to lead Everett to the championship game, where he had two assists in Everett's 6-2 loss to Kitchener.

PDF: Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

DuPont began this season with eight points (two goals, six assists) to help Canada as team captain win the gold medal at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Born in Calgary, Alberta, DuPont was the second player, and first defenseman, granted exceptional player status to play a full season in the WHL as a 15-year-old, following Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard in 2020. Players generally are drafted into the WHL at age 15 but can play a maximum of five games in the league at that age unless their midget team's season has ended.

DuPont was selected by Everett with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WHL Draft. He was named the WHL rookie of the year in 2024-25 and became the first rookie defenseman in the league to reach 50 points in a season (60 points; 17 goals, 43 assists) since Hockey Hall of Famer and Kamloops legend Scott Niedermayer in 1989-90 (69 points).

Other A-rated skaters projected to be selected in the top half of the first round from North America are forwards Dima Zhilkin of Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League, Alexis Joseph of Saint John and Carter Meyer of Quebec in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, and Brock England of Seattle in the Western Hockey League, and defenseman Brock Cripps of Prince Albert in the WHL.

Zhilkin (5-11, 195), who also is filing an NHL Draft Diary for NHL.com this season, is tied for the OHL lead with 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 13 games.

"He's not only the smartest player on the ice, but the hardest working son-of-a-gun on the ice, too," Stewart said of Zhilkin, who is in his second season as Saginaw captain. "He goes and he sets the tone for the rest of his team."

Joseph (6-4, 207) has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 13 games for the Sea Dogs. 

"At 6-foot-4, he uses his reach and strength effectively, but what stands out most is his hockey sense and ability to create scoring chances," Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said.

Meyer (6-1, 176) has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 12 games for the Remparts.

"Carter brings a solid all-around game, capable of playing in traffic vs. top opponents and can be an offensive generator with his excellent puck skills and speed," Central Scouting senior Eastern scout Jean-Francois Damphousse said.

England (5-11, 179) has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 11 games with the Thunderbirds.

"He's a dynamic player who can bring you out of your seat," Central Scouting senior Western scout John Williams said. "He's explosive on his skates with speed and quickness to go with elite puck skill."

Cripps (5-11, 170), a right-handed shot, has 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 13 games for the Raiders.

A-rated skaters projected to be selected in the top half of the first round on the International side include forwards Sergei Skvortsov of Nizhny Novgorod in the Kontinental Hockey League, Jonah Neuenschwander of Biel-Bienne in Switzerland's National League, and Milan Sundstrom of MoDo in Allsvenskan, the second highest professional league in Sweden.

Skvortsov (6-0, 163) has two points (one goal, one assist) in nine KHL games and eight points (three goals, five assists) in eight games with Nizhny Novgorod 's team in Russia's junior league this season.

"Skvortsov is a smart, poised right-handed forward who impresses with calm decision-making and the ability to control the pace of play," NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said.

Neuenschwander (6-3, 185) has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 15 games for Biel-Bienne. The 17-year-old is in his third season playing in Switzerland's top professional league.

"Jonah's skating is excellent for such a big man and he can really accelerate from second to third gear, so the opposing player needs a big gap to control him," Vuorinen said.

Sundstrom (6-2, 207) has eight assists in 12 games in Allsvenskan, and nine points (four goals, five assists) in five games for MoDo's team in Sweden's junior league.

"Sundstrom isn't fast, but he can take his time and find open space, and his hands and hockey IQ are very good," Vuorinen said.

Related Content

DuPont, preliminary players to watch list covered on 'NHL Draft Class'

NHL Draft Class

2027 Draft Diary: Landon DuPont

2027 NHL Draft Diary: Dima Zhilkin

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

Postava wins first NHL start, Red Wings rally past Oilers in shootout

Gridin scores twice, sparks Flames past Maple Leafs for fourth straight win

Kochetkov just thinking 'about hockey' during perfect start for Hurricanes

Doughty has three points, Kings continue strong road trip with win against Rangers

Doughty wants to ‘play until over 40,’ win another Stanley Cup championship with Kings

Rangers hold moment of silence for Duguay

NHL Status Report: Hall activated by Hurricanes, could play Tuesday

Star Wears: Capitals award Ovechkin helmet with visor to 'Legend of the Game'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hellebuyck says he's 'ready today’ to make Devils debut

Draisaitl leads 3 Stars of the Week, had nine points in three games

DuPont, preliminary players to watch list covered on 'NHL Draft Class'

Fantasy spin: Hellebuyck traded to Devils

Heritage Classic blog: Mario Ferraro

NHL On Tap: Matthews can set record with surging Maple Leafs

Reimer signs one-year contract with Rangers, returns to NHL at age 38