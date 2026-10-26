DuPont 'on another level,' tops NHL Central Scouting preliminary players to watch list

Landon DuPont, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, was one of 28 players to earn an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list released Monday.

The list is a compilation of draft-eligible prospects from all the major development leagues throughout North America and Europe. It will be updated throughout the season as scouts evaluate players.

DuPont (5-foot-11, 192 pounds), who won't turn 18 until May 28, is the youngest player in NCAA men’s hockey this season. The University of Michigan freshman defenseman has six points (all assists), 14 shots on goal, a plus-6 rating and has averaged 18:13 of ice time in six games.

"He's on another level," Central Scouting director Karl Stewart said. "You watch guys in past drafts like Quinn Hughes, and say to yourself, 'How is this guy not going to do that in the NHL?' It's the same thing with DuPont. There's no projection there because you just know he's going to step in and do exactly what he's doing now in the NHL."

DuPont missed one game, Oct. 16 at Denver, because of an undisclosed injury.

"I obviously tried to do everything I could (to play) but the doctors and coaches said it was best if I sat that one out (a 4-1 win)," DuPont told NHL.com. "Luckily, I was good to go the following night (a 4-3 win at Denver)."

The prospects on the players to watch list with A ratings are considered potential first-round picks. Players with B ratings are considered possible second- or third-round choices; those with C ratings are potential fourth- or fifth-round candidates; players with a W rating are possible sixth- and seventh-round picks.

DuPont moved to NCAA hockey this season after two seasons with Everett in the Western Hockey League. Last season he tied for fourth in scoring among WHL defensemen with 73 points (18 goals, 55 assists) in 63 games and was a finalist for the WHL Defenseman of the Year award.

He then led WHL defensemen with 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 18 playoff games to help the Silvertips win the league championship. At the Memorial Cup he had six points (four goals, two assists) to lead Everett to the championship game, where he had two assists in Everett's 6-2 loss to Kitchener.