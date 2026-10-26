DuPont, preliminary players to watch list covered on 'NHL Draft Class'

Landon DuPont, a freshman defenseman at the University of Michigan, is in a class by himself when it comes to the evaluation of top prospects available for the 2027 NHL Draft, according to NHL Central Scouting director Karl Stewart.

"There's a lot of good players, but I just don't see any players of that ilk right now," Stewart said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "There's a bigger book on Landon. We've been watching him for a few more years than some of these other kids, so I think there's more of a comfort level.