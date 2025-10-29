Kane, Q. Hughes projected to make 2026 U.S. Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begin 100 days from today, with Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 6.

The men's ice hockey tournament will start with preliminary games on Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.

In the Olympics, each team carries 25 players -- traditionally 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

NHL.com is predicting the Olympic rosters, which will be officially named around Jan. 1.

Today, senior writer Dan Rosen and columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika reveal their combined picks for Team USA.