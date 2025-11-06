NCAA notebook: Wiebusch of Penn State among top undrafted free agents to watch this season

NHL teams invest significant amounts of time and money in scouting undrafted college players.

While first-line forwards, top-four defensemen and No. 1 goalies are few and far between on the NCAA free agent market, that doesn't discourage NHL teams from looking.

Scouts make the rounds of NCAA rinks throughout the season, compiling books on players who can fill a role in the NHL or shore up an organization's depth at the American Hockey League level and don't cost its team a draft pick.

Forwards Bobby McMann of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Collin Graf of the San Jose Sharks, Justin Hryckowian of the Dallas Stars, Parker Ford of the Winnipeg Jets and Jeff Malott of the Los Angeles Kings are recent examples of free agents who have developed from NCAA free agents to the NHL players.

In alphabetical order, here are 10 undrafted forwards who are getting looks from NHL scouts. Defensemen will be the focus in two weeks, followed by goaltenders.