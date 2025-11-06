NCAA notebook: Wiebusch of Penn State among top undrafted free agents to watch this season

Hughes of Michigan, Musa of Massachusetts also drawing attention of NHL scouts

By Mark Divver
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL teams invest significant amounts of time and money in scouting undrafted college players.

While first-line forwards, top-four defensemen and No. 1 goalies are few and far between on the NCAA free agent market, that doesn't discourage NHL teams from looking.

Scouts make the rounds of NCAA rinks throughout the season, compiling books on players who can fill a role in the NHL or shore up an organization's depth at the American Hockey League level and don't cost its team a draft pick.

Forwards Bobby McMann of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Collin Graf of the San Jose Sharks, Justin Hryckowian of the Dallas Stars, Parker Ford of the Winnipeg Jets and Jeff Malott of the Los Angeles Kings are recent examples of free agents who have developed from NCAA free agents to the NHL players.

In alphabetical order, here are 10 undrafted forwards who are getting looks from NHL scouts. Defensemen will be the focus in two weeks, followed by goaltenders.

Joshua Eernisse, University of Michigan

The junior has pro size (6-foot-2, 217 pounds). He’s not known for his scoring touch, but Eernisse scored two flashy breakaway goals in a win at Providence College on Oct. 11.

Eernisse has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 10 games.

The 23-year-old, who played one season at St. Thomas University (2022-23) before transferring to Michigan, went to development camp with the Columbus Blue Jackets this summer.

Dylan Hryckowian, Northeastern University

Following in the footsteps of his undrafted brother, Justin, Dylan has been a consistent point producer in college.

In his first two NCAA seasons, the 21-year-old had 70 points (24 goals, 46 assists) in 70 games.

A junior forward, Hryckowian (5-10, 180) has six points (three goals, three assists) in six games this season, including a goal and an assist in a win against Boston College on Oct. 30.

He went to development camp with the Stars this summer.

T.J. Hughes, University of Michigan

The senior has averaged more than a 1.00 points per game during his four NCAA seasons (134 points in 126 games).

This season, the 23-year-old has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 10 games, including a goal and two assists in a win against Notre Dame on Oct. 31 to open Big 10 play.

Hughes (6-foot, 183) attended New York Rangers development camp this summer. He is not related to Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks or Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils.

Bret Link, Colorado College

A junior with good size (6-3, 195) Link has seven points (four goals, three assists) in eight games after he had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 37 games last season.

The 23-year-old attended development camp with the Boston Bruins this summer.

Owen Michaels, Western Michigan University

The junior center is getting a lot of attention.

He was named Most Outstanding Player at the Frozen Four in April, scoring twice in a win against Boston University in the national championship game.

He had 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 42 games last season. This season, the 23-year-old has six points (one goal, five assists) in eight games.

Michaels (6-2, 185) attended development camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jack Musa, University of Massachusetts

The junior forward has been a consistent point producer with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 37 games as a freshman in 2023-24 and 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 40 games as a sophomore last season.

Musa (5-10, 173) has a team-leading 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in nine games this season.

The 22-year-old was named to the United States College Selects team that will play in the Spengler Cup in Switzerland from Dec. 26-31.

Brian Nicholas, Brown University

Nicholas (6-2, 185), who centers his team's top line, made the ECAC All-Rookie team after he had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 28 games last season.

The 20-year-old sophomore has one goal in two games for Brown, which played its first game Oct. 31.

He attended Rangers development camp.

Nathan Pilling, St. Thomas College

A 6-4, 209-pound freshman center, Pilling played four seasons in the Western Hockey League, most recently with Seattle.

The 21-year-old had 60 points (34 goals, 26 assists) in 61 WHL games last season.

Pilling has six points (four goals, two assists) in nine games for St. Thomas this season.

Riley Thompson, Ohio State University

The junior center, who played a season at Alaska-Anchorage University (2023-24) before transferring to Ohio State, had NHL interest after last season but opted to play another season in college.

The 23-year-old had 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 40 games last season. This season, Thompson (6-4, 222) has five points (four goals, one assist) in eight games, including a goal against Penn State University on Oct. 30.

JJ Wiebusch, Penn State

NHL scouts who are traveling to Penn State to watch freshman forward Gavin McKenna, the expected No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft, are taking a good look at Wiebusch too.

After scoring 14 goals in 40 games last season as a freshman, the 21-year-old leads the NCAA this season with 11 goals in 10 games, including four against Clarkson on Oct. 9.

Wiebusch (6-1, 180) attended development camp with the Rangers this past summer.

