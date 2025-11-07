CHL notebook: Top defensemen this season

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Every other

week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. This week, a look at some of the top defensemen so far.

As the CHL season enters its third month, a few defensemen have stepped up to become leaders on their team. Here are several of the top performers so far (listed in alphabetical order; all stats are entering Friday).