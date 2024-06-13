Silayev brings size, mobility to 2024 NHL Draft

"When I was younger, I was always too active during games, jumping into a rush and helping forwards too much," Silayev said. "[Larionov] has helped me understand the importance of solid defensive play. I like it, too, since I'm learning new approaches.

"Mr. Larionov explained to me that hockey always checks you, every game and every shift. He also told me the importance of rest and what you eat and how you organize your free time. It'll help me become a consistent player for a long time."

Silayev, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters eligible for the 2024 NHL Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28-29, had the most points by an under-18 player in KHL history. The defenseman passed current NHL forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who had 10 points (seven goals, three assists) for Novosibirsk in 2008-09.

"It's not often you find a 6-foot-7, 211-pound defenseman capable of moving like him with his smooth and active skating stride," NHL director of European scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He seems to always be alert and able to quickly get pucks to his forwards in transition. He can carry the puck and has a great release. His personal skills are still a bit raw, but his ceiling is high. He's looked so composed in the KHL that he seems to be ready to play in the NHL almost immediately."

Perhaps most impressive, though, was how Silayev adapted to the physical style of the game as a teenager in the KHL while averaging 14:54 of ice time.

"I love the physical side," he said. "I realize that I have to get stronger, because details of the men's game are different than junior. In the KHL, you can bang bodies and someone can hit back, so you have to be ready for it."

Silayev said he's a big fan of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman because he always is in position and offers incredible puck skills for a big player (6-7, 246).

“Anton understands the game, and to me, if he ends up giving you offense, that’s a bonus,” TSN resident director of scouting, NHL analyst and former NHL general manager Craig Button said. “But at the end of it all, if he gives you that really strong pillar, that’s what you’re looking for. I don't see him as a top-pair defenseman, but certainly as a clear-number No. 3 who can anchor a second pair along the blue line.”

Silayev said, "Mr. Larionov said my game reminds him of (Red Wings Hall of Fame defenseman) Nicklas Lidstrom. My coach even sent me links to watch [Lidstrom], and it was very exciting. I understand now that by taking little pieces from every player and combining it for your own needs, it can only help make you a better player."