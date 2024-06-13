Silayev brings size, mobility to 2024 NHL Draft

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are on June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on defenseman Anton Silayev of Torpedo in the Kontinental Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
Anton Silayev was already a big kid and a little naive at the time he received career-altering advice from his youth hockey coach when he was 8 years old.
"I was playing forward when I was 4 with my hometown team in Sarov (Russia), but after the second period of a game four years later, Coach came up to me and said I was too big for forward and should try defense," Silayev told NHL.com. "It's kind of worked out."
Worked out, indeed. The left-handed defenseman (6-foot-7, 211 pounds) is tough to miss when he's patrolling his end of the ice. In 2017, he moved to Nizhny Novgorod to play for Torpedo and gradually ascended the program ranks.
"I was lucky to always have very good coaches around me," Silayev said. "First it was Alexander Danchishin, who was very important in my hockey career because I could talk to him about anything, and he had sharp advice.
"Right now, it's Igor Larionov ... he knows all aspects of the game."
In his first season in the Kontinental Hockey League under Larionov, who played 14 NHL seasons, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008 and is a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Detroit Red Wings, Silayev had 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 103 shots on goal, 74 blocked shots and led Torpedo with 98 hits in 63 regular-season games. He was a finalist for KHL rookie of the year.